The 51st Annual JUNO Awards, celebrated Canada's very best in music from under the stars, live on CBC

Charlotte Cardin swept the show, taking home four JUNOS total throughout the weekend

Shawn Mendes made a special appearance in front of a sea of roaring fans to receive the prestigious International Achievement Award

Deborah Cox performed a medley of her chart-topping hits following her induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, by the NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, her induction was presented by TD Bank Group

Performances from Avril Lavigne, Arcade Fire, Arkells, Haviah Mighty, Mustafa, Tesher and more demonstrated Canadian musical excellence across many genres

TORONTO , May 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC celebrated Canada's biggest night in music at the 51st Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast, marking the first in-person show since 2019. Hosted by Marvel Studios star of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Simu Liu, the awards were broadcast for the first time in history from an outdoor venue at Budweiser Stage, nationwide on CBC TV, CBC Gem , CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos . The hotly anticipated event featured exhilarating performances from the nation's biggest movers in music along with appearances from some of Canada's most recognizable personalities.

Fans can rewatch every performance and memorable moment from the 51st Annual JUNO Awards broadcast, on CBC Gem , CBCMusic.ca/junos and The JUNO Awards social channels.

Full press release here .

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Cherise Williams, rock-it promotions, [email protected]