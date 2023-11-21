The 5 Dads Go Wild to Visit Sooke, BC for Storm Season

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - A group of five dads from different backgrounds and professions are continuing their annual event, embarking on a unique adventure to challenge themselves, bond with each other, and raise awareness about the issue of loneliness in fatherhood. The 5 Dads Go Wild trip, which will take place in Sooke, BC, in January 2024, is a four-day getaway involving outdoor activities, creative pursuits, and content creation.

The 5 Dads Go Wild are:

5 Dads Go Wild - January 2024 (CNW Group/SocialDad)

James R.C. Smith , a dad blogger and influencer who shares his parenting journey and tips on his website SocialDad.ca and his Instagram account @JamesRCS

Michael Kwan , a freelance writer and content creator who covers topics such as technology, travel, and lifestyle on his blog Beyond the Rhetoric and his YouTube channel @michaelkwanbtr.

John Fulton , a professional photographer and videographer who specializes in capturing nature, wildlife, and landscapes. He showcases his work on his Instagram accounts @j.fulton.photo and @cameragearlust.

Nick North , a branding strategist and coach who helps entrepreneurs and creatives build authentic and impactful brands. He also shares his personal story and insights on his Instagram account @WeTheNorths.

, a branding strategist and coach who helps entrepreneurs and creatives build authentic and impactful brands. He also shares his personal story and insights on his Instagram account @WeTheNorths. Stephen Fung is a dad, digital strategist, actor & host of "Our Podcast Show" on YouTube (@OurPodcastShow) discussing the latest tech, gadgets & news. He's on Instagram at @StephenFung

The idea for the 5 Dads Go Wild trip was inspired by the male loneliness epidemic and how it affects fathers. According to a May 2021 survey by the Survey Center on American Life, only 48% of men reported feeling satisfied with friendships, and 1 in 5 men said they had gotten emotional support from a friend in the past week 1 . Another survey by the Canadian Social Survey in 2021 found that 15% of men aged 15 and older in Canada said they felt lonely always or often 2.

The 5 Dads Go Wild want to change this narrative and show that men can and should have meaningful friendships and hobbies that enrich their lives and mental health. They also want to encourage other dads to step out of their comfort zones and try new things that challenge them and spark their creativity.

The 5 Dads Go Wild trip will be heading to Sooke, BC in January 2024, which is prime storm season and offers a dramatic backdrop for their adventure. They will be staying at the SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort , overlooking the Pacific Ocean and offering stunning views and luxurious amenities. During their stay, they will participate in various activities, such as hiking, visiting the local breweries as part of the BC Ale Trail , cooking, and photography. They will also document their experience and share it with their followers on social media using the hashtag #5DadsGoWild.

The 5 Dads Go Wild are looking for like-minded sponsors who see men's mental health, supporting creative passions, and finding fun as a priority. They are open to collaborating with brands that align with their values and vision, and that can provide products or services that enhance their trip. Potential sponsors can contact the 5 Dads Go Wild at [email protected] for more information.

The 5 Dads Go Wild are excited to embark on this journey and hope to inspire other dads to follow their example and pursue their hobbies and passions. They believe that by doing so, they can combat loneliness, improve their well-being, and become better fathers, partners, and friends.

