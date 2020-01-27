The 28 Days Sober Challenge begins February 1, 2020

The Fondation Jean Lapointe aims to raise $550,000 to raise awareness amongst young people about the risks associated with drug addiction

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fondation Jean Lapointe would like to remind Quebecers that the 7th edition of the 28 Days Sober Challenge will officially begin this Saturday. Once again, the Challenge will span the month of February, from the 1st to the 29th, throughout Quebec. The goal of raising $550,000 will enable the Foundation to continue its addiction prevention initiatives in the province's high schools. Registration is currently underway, with only a few days left to join the Challenge.

Every donation of $28, will have a positive impact for 2 young people

It is still possible to register online at www.defi28jours.com and make a minimum donation of $28 to the Fondation Jean Lapointe. Participants have the opportunity to create a team, if they wish, and can also sponsor a participant if participating in the Challenge doesn't appeal to them. These $28 donations allow the Foundation to offer an interactive platform with exclusive content. The tool will allow participants to increase their impact during the Challenge, be it through games, contests or a helpful calendar to track the month's progress.

Like every year, the Challenge aims to help young people understand the impact of alcohol in their lives and reduce the prevalence of addictions among teens through the Mon indépendance, j'y tiens and APTE workshops.

Again this year, the Challenge offers different levels of participation to encourage registration. Bronze involves not consuming alcohol from Monday to Thursday during the Challenge; Silver means abstaining from alcohol on weekends; Gold requires going the entire month of February without alcohol to experience the #28dayeffect.

To participate or sponsor a participant, please visit www.defi28jours.com.

The Fondation Jean Lapointe would like to thank the main partners of the 2020 28 Days Sober Challenge, namely: BockAle and Y Kombucha.

About the Jean Lapointe Foundation

In their 37 years of existence, the Fondation Jean Lapointe has become a true leader in the fight against alcoholism, drug addiction and other addictions that affect the population.

fondationjeanlapointe.org

SOURCE Fondation Jean Lapointe

For further information: Laurence Moreau, Communications Coordinator, Canidé, [email protected], 438 728-1282

Related Links

https://fondationjeanlapointe.org/

