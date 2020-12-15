MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting today, the 211 service that refers and informs citizens of the socio-community services and programmes in their area, is available across Québec. Thanks to this implementation, the 40% of Quebecers who do not yet have access to this service will now be able to call 211 to find resources that are close by. This deployment is made possible thanks to the assistance of the Emergency Community Support Fund, an Employment and Social Development Canada programme put in place to support the community sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two licenced operators in Québec, the Centre d'information et de référence de la Capitale-Nationale et de Chaudière-Appalaches and the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal, who are ensuring the deployment of this service, are supported by Centraide, founding partner of 211 in Canada. Centraide will be administering the funds for this project.

In order to respect tight implementation deadlines, the addition of organizations to the on-line directory was done to first meet the needs that were deemed a priority, such as: food and material assistance, support for housing and job search, help for mental health and government services. The other organizations will be added gradually by March 31st, 2021.

Whether it is a senior feeling isolated or anxious at the thought of not having services for basic needs, a family who does not have enough food or someone wishing to know the measures for financial support available to him/her, 211 is the pathway towards help and accessible programmes. 211 can guide people so that they may find their way easily and quickly within the complex network of community programmes and government services.

The 211 service in Québec

It is:

An information and referral service towards near 10 000 socio-community resources, accessible 7days/7, free, confidential and available in 200 languages thanks to an interpretation service.

A chat service available across Québec, starting today.

An on-line directory, that in every organization's file, has details of the services and programmes provided, the targeted clientele and eligibility criteria.

A social analysis tool based on the calls, which will be deployed in the coming weeks across Québec. It will hold detailed information on the citizen's met and un-met social needs, which will then enable key players and elected officials to eventually fill in the gap of lacking services.

211quebecregions.ca : for chat service and on-line directory of Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec, Estrie, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions.

211qc.ca : for chat service and on-line directory of Greater Montréal, Montérégie, Laurentides, Lanaudière and Outaouais regions.

QUOTES

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Canadian charities and non-profit organizations play a vital role in our communities and continue to do so in the face of real challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our government is pleased to support these organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund so that they can continue to help the most vulnerable members of our communities during these difficult times."

Dan Clément, President & CEO, and Secretary of the Board for United Way Centraide Canada (UWCC).

"Centraide United Way Canada created the 211 service to help everyone across the country, especially our most vulnerable, learn about available community services and get access to the help they need when they need it. While the service has been available in parts of Quebec for ten years, today's announcement that 211 is now available across the whole province is great news for Quebecers. Congratulations to the network of Centraides in Quebec and 211 service partners for their collaboration to get the service up and running quickly, thanks to funding support from the Government of Canada."

About 211 in Québec

211 is an information and referral service towards near 10 000 socio-community resources in Québec. Present everywhere in Canada, the service has been available in Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches since 2008 and in Greater Montréal since January 2018.

About Centraide

All regions of Québec are covered by Centraide and each of them collects donations on their territories to be reinvested in the fight against poverty and social exclusion. The Centraide network supports about 1 500 organizations and community projects and helps close to 1.5 million people in Québec.

211's deployment is financed by the Government of Canada

