The 20th Anniversary Show: a major production to celebrate 20 years of Fierté Montréal.

Nearly a hundred artists come together for an unforgettable celebration!

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- On August 8, from 5 pm to 11 pm, the TD Stage on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park will host a unifying event to mark the 20th anniversary of Fierté Montréal. Presented by Cogeco, 'Le Show du 20e' promises a spectacular evening blending music, performing arts, historical archives and multidisciplinary performances to celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

Bringing together nearly a hundred artists, this large-scale production--conceived and directed by Geneviève Labelle and Mélodie Noël Rousseau, from Pleurer Dans' Douche--offers a journey through more than five decades of queer history, from the 1970s to the present day.

"It is with great joy that we are staging this vibrant, exuberant celebration, where the driving forces of our communities become the beating heart of the show. We are preparing a flamboyant celebration that embodies our stories, our struggles and the possible futures we continue to imagine." -- Geneviève Labelle (iel/elle/they) and Mélodie Noël Rousseau (elle/she).

The result of extensive research, the production draws on a remarkable collection of historical archives that will bring to life the defining moments of the struggles and achievements of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. These exceptional images will serve as the thread linking a series of immersive scenes featuring DJs, circus acts, drag, fashion, sport, cheerleading, musical performances and visual arts. Each segment will take the form of a full-blown party, hosted by a different DJ, inviting the audience to celebrate and dance throughout the evening.

"Cogeco employees are thrilled to stand with Fierté Montréal once again this year. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our values of inclusion come to life through the dedication of our entire team. Beyond being a vital cornerstone for local 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, this festival has become a true summer highlight, bringing vibrant energy to the heart of Montréal." Mathieu Chèvrefils (he/him), Cogeco

A celebration of queer memories

For one evening, local artists, Montréal collectives and leading figures from the international queer scene will bring the Olympic Park's Esplanade to life through a series of scenes inspired by the different decades that have shaped the history of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, their struggles, their resilience and their creativity.

Audiences will be transported from the activist and festive nights of the 1970s to contemporary artistic expressions, in a show that reminds us that hard-won rights remain fragile and that solidarity is more essential than ever.

"The public is invited to join this huge celebration, to come and sing, dance and take part in this evening that pays tribute to twenty years of Fierté Montréal and over fifty years of 2SLGBTQIA+ community history," explains Catherine Girard Lantagne, Head of Programming.

An exceptional line-up

The show will feature, among others:

Manon Vendette (Le Normandie) and Sasha Baga for the festive opening;

Claudine Metcalfe and guests for speeches;

Mundo Disko, revisiting the 1970s;

The legendary Lady Bunny, who will also be performing a DJ set, alongside House of Vénus, bringing the flamboyant world of the 1980s to life;

Ève Salvail (Evalicious) and living tableaux inspired by the 1990s;

A tribute to the 2000s featuring the cheerleading group À Pieds Levé, celebrating its 20th anniversary, alongside a delegation of athletes who made their mark at the Montréal Out Games;

American pop sensation and committed feminist artist Chrissy Chlapecka, who has nearly 4.9 million followers on TikTok, accompanied by her band on stage;

A spectacular finale bringing together artists from Le Monastère, a Montréal institution in the circus arts, alongside DJ Monib.

With its multidisciplinary performances, impressive archival work, a cast of nearly a hundred artists and a decidedly festive atmosphere, Le Show du 20e promises to be one of the highlights of the celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Fierté Montréal.

Never Without Our Partners

Fierté Montréal would like to thank its loyal partners as well as those who have recently joined us, without whom it would be impossible to continue the fight for full recognition of the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities: TD Bank Group, supporter since 2008, Loto-Québec, the Ville de Montréal, the Gouvernement du Québec, the Gouvernment of Canada, Tourisme Montréal, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, Cabenuva, Trojan, SAQ, Air Canada, STM, Hydro-Québec, Bud Light, RONA, Apretude, ViiV Healthcare, Loblaws, No Name, LSM, Fugues, MTL Dans la poche, Cogeco, Publicité Sauvage, Bell Media, CTV, Virgin Radio, Énergie, Rouge, CIBL, Le Devoir, Petit Futé, Québec Le Mag, Cult, Gay City News, Culture Cible, Gay Globe, SDC Village de Montréal, the Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc Olympique, the Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles, PME MTL Centre-Ville, the Regroupement des événements majeurs internationaux, and Fierté Canada Pride.

About Fierté Montréal

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal amplifies the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to ensure their representation, inclusion, and recognition of their rights in society. As vectors of social change, our festival, our community initiatives, and our artistic and cultural projects celebrate the creativity and resilience of our communities. By listening to and collaborating with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, we call attention to their struggles and realities to the general public and institutions.

Fierté Montréal is based in Tiotia:ke, on the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. We recognize them as the guardian of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tiotia:ke is historically known as a gathering place for many First Nations, and today, a diverse Indigenous population, as well as other peoples, reside here. It is with respect for the connections with the past, present, and future that we acknowledge the ongoing relationships between Indigenous Peoples and other members of the Montréal community.

SOURCE FESTIVAL FIERTÉ MONTRÉAL

Interview Requests: Nathalie Roy, Press Relations Consultant, 514-889-3622, [email protected]