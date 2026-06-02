MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Festival Fierté Montréal is celebrating its 20th edition from July 31st to August 9th, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Loto-Québec. More inclusive and festive than ever, the event will feature a program showcasing local talent and the richness of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, as a large audience is expected to take part in the celebrations.

"This anniversary edition is guided by listening, transparency, and humility, with communities at the heart of every initiative," said Higino Monteiro, Interim Executive Director of Montréal Pride. "We hope Montrealers, along with visitors from near and far, will join us in celebrating this important milestone. Twenty years of Pride deserves a grand celebration!"

The Village Festival!

From July 31 to August 9, the Festival will continue the return to its roots launched last year by bringing the Village to life with 10 days of festivities. This edition will showcase more than 150 local artists, including several emerging figures, demonstrating a strong desire to strengthen ties with local artistic and community groups.

"We have created an inclusive and unifying program that will allow all communities to celebrate together alongside the general public as we mark this 20th anniversary," explained Catherine Girard Lantagne, Head of Programming.

The Loto-Québec Stage: A Colourful Lineup

Located in the heart of the Village, at the corner of Papineau and Sainte-Catherine East Streets, the Loto-Québec Stage will come alive every evening at 7 pm with vibrant and unifying themed events.

"At Loto-Québec, diversity and inclusion are among our priorities. We are therefore delighted to once again support Montréal Pride, a unifying event that celebrates diversity and has become one of Montréal's must-attend summer events," said Eric Meunier, Director of Social Engagement at Loto-Québec.

Festivities will begin on July 31 with an exhilarating drag night featuring the Course Capotée, hosted by Drag-on-fly and presented by Trojan in collaboration with Équipe Montréal and RÉZO, followed by Drags en folie, directed by Barbada.

On August 1st, get ready for an avant-garde evening featuring Dee Joyce and Montréal queer pop artists led by J4DE alongside Aizysse Baga, ANGELO, Chris Cool, Jandrou, and Serena Smith. August 2 will bring a nostalgic evening featuring two shows: the show Nostalgie hosted by Rainbow, followed by Haute Couture, by Esirena and Chrome 80, hosted by Lady Boom Boom.

August 3 will be a true love letter to sing with Opéra: les reines du drame by Opera Queens, followed by Maxence Garneau's KaraoSlay. On August 4, comedy takes centre stage with the Tranna Wintour Show, followed by Comédie Queer hosted by Coco Belliveau and guests.

On August 5, audiences will enjoy an intimate cabaret atmosphere featuring Jennarie and RAMÉ. The following evening, August 6, the public will be able to celebrate during a dance evening to the sound of the artists Roselle and Rossomodo, followed by Fabienne Laferrière and Ralph.

On August 7, traditions will be celebrated through a reimagined folklore evening presented by the Germaine collective, followed by Bloc Bollywood. On August 8, temperatures will rise during a sensual evening featuring Ascension by Pole DaddyMatt and invited performers, as well as artists from Latino Burlesque Canada presenting Queerlesque: comme tu l'aimes.

Finally, following the arrival of the Parade on August 9 starting at 3 pm, the public will be invited to Zénith, a vibrant latin party to conclude the Village celebrations in a big way with the popular Moh Dafok Carnival.

Jardins Gamelin Come Alive

The Jardins Gamelin will be at the heart of two major events. On Friday, July 31 at 6 pm, Rendez-vous nocturnes will feature Kimmortal, Calamine, and Thatz. Then, on August 4 at 6 pm, Cabaret de Sami et ses ami•e•s, hosted by Sami Landri, will feature Charlie Morin, Chiquita Mére, Eboni La'Belle, Paolo Perfección, and Soraï.

The Rainbow Market Returns

Following the success of its first edition, the Marché Arc-en-ciel returns from July 31 to August 2, thanks to a renewed collaboration with the Festival M.A.D. and the SDC du Village. This temporary space will once again showcase entrepreneurs, artists, artisans, and designers from 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, offering the public a vibrant display of creativity, diversity, and local expertise.

Community Days: A Must-Attend Event

A flagship event of the Festival, Community Days, presented by Cabenuva, will take place on August 7 and 8 on Sainte-Catherine Street East. Highly anticipated every year, they will bring together more than 100 booths featuring community organizations, businesses, sports clubs, and socio-cultural groups.

A true gathering and exchange space, these days will allow the public to discover all the richness and dynamism of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, while offering a perspective focused on the future of the initiatives that shape their environments.

Three Major Nights on the TD Stage

"Pride is above all about visibility, belonging, and the freedom to be yourself. At TD, we are proud to support events like Montréal Pride that help create welcoming and inclusive spaces where everyone feels at home," said Abe Adham, President and CEO of TD Quebec.

On August 7, 8, and 9, the TD Stage at the Olympic Park Esplanade will host three major outdoor events. Festivities kick off on August 7 with the traditional Soirée 100% Drag, presented by Apretude and hosted by the incomparable Rita Baga and Barbada, promising a dazzling evening of performances.

On August 8, audiences are invited to the 20th Anniversary Show, presented by Cogeco. Imagined and directed by Geneviève Labelle and Mélodie Noël Rousseau from the collective Pleurer dans' douche, this major event will celebrate Pride as well as artists and collectives from 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

Finally, on Sunday, August 9, following the arrival of the Parade, the public will gather for the traditional Mega T-Dance featuring DJ Sam, Reid Bourgeois, Sydney Sarayeva, and Fran Albuquerque -- a spectacular closing celebration that has become an essential Festival tradition.

"Welcoming Fierté Montréal for this 20th edition, as we simultaneously celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Parc olympique, creates a unique and festive nod. Large-scale gatherings that celebrate diversity, creativity, and living together are part of our site's DNA. For several years now, the Esplanade has been transformed into a vibrant urban space where communities and their allies come together to celebrate and shine at the heart of Montréal." -- Joëlle Brodeur, President and Chief Executive Officer, Parc Olympique

Indoor Shows Highlight Diverse Talent

Local artists will also take centre stage throughout the 20th anniversary celebrations with a rich and diverse indoor program.

Festivities begin on July 31 at Théâtre Le National with Lumière des Nations, presented by Fugues, celebrating Indigenous and Two-Spirit communities and featuring Jeremy Dutcher and Laura Niquay. That same evening, Club Soda will host the Supernature whaacking competition to launch festivities in a high-energy atmosphere.

August 1 promises a particularly lively evening with three simultaneous festive events: Cabaret Trans*mission, co-produced with the collective Them Fatale at Théâtre Le National starting at 8 pm, the electrifying Unikorn at Club Soda beginning at 10 pm, and the dance party Pleasuredome, presented by ViiV Healthcare at the SAT starting at 11 pm.

On August 6, the Théâtre Le National will burst into laughter thanks to the show Des Gags et des Paillettes, presented by 107.3 Rouge, and hosted by the incomparable Mona de Grenoble alongside Andrew Khoury, Anne-Sarah Charbonneau, Charlie Morin, Lady Guidoune, Magali Saint-Vincent, Mélodie Bujold-Henri, and Thomas Bédard. Then, on August 7, Club Soda will welcome La Louche XXL by Nicki Doll for what promises to be a flamboyant and unforgettable evening featuring Denali, Foxy Lexxi Brown, Gisèle Lullaby, Holly White, and Pangina Heals.

The Pride Parade

On Sunday, August 9, tens of thousands of participants will take part in the Défilé de la Fierté under the theme "Shine Together". The route, which will unfold along Boulevard René-Lévesque West up to Atateken Street, in the heart of the Village, is intended as a celebration of the collective strength and the diversity of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

More than a festive gathering, the Parade also serves as a powerful message of visibility, inclusion, and solidarity. At a time when some voices are still being marginalized, choosing to shine unapologetically as oneself becomes an act of pride, affirmation, and collective resistance.

"For 20 years, Fierté has helped put our city on the map around the world, while showcasing the unique diversity that is Montréal's greatest strength and beauty. Here, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is not only welcomed, it is proudly celebrated! It is therefore a great pleasure for me to mark the 20th edition of the Montréal Pride Festival," said Andréanne Moreau, responsible for culture, heritage, design and the French language on the executive committee of the City of Montréal.

"Tourisme Montréal is proud to support and celebrate the 20th edition of Montréal Pride, a flagship event that contributes to the international visibility of our destination. Recognized worldwide for its openness, creativity, and warm welcome, Montréal attracts visitors every year who come to experience the unique energy of its LGBTQ+ communities and vibrant neighbourhoods. Montréal Pride perfectly embodies the inclusive, festive, and unifying spirit that defines our metropolis," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Shining Brighter to Be Seen

This year, Montréal Pride is supporting 21 community projects thanks to the invaluable support of Air Canada. The Fierté Montréal's Community Projects program helps support the outreach of 2SLGBTQIA+ community organizations in Québec and promotes the implementation of a series of events specifically dedicated to people of sexual and gender diversity.

"Our commitment goes far beyond brand visibility: investing in projects with lasting impact means choosing to transform our communities for generations to come," said Éric Lauzon, Director of Community Relations at Air Canada.

More details about the programming and community initiatives are available on Montréal Pride's official website: https://fiertemontreal.com/en

Never Without Our Partners

Fierté Montréal would like to thank its loyal partners as well as those who have recently joined us, without whom it would be impossible to continue the fight for full recognition of the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities: TD Bank Group, supporter since 2008, Loto-Québec, the Ville de Montréal, the Gouvernement du Québec, the Gouvernment of Canada, Tourisme Montréal, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, Cabenuva, Trojan, SAQ, Air Canada, STM, Hydro-Québec, Bud Light, RONA, Apretude, ViiV Healthcare, Loblaws, No Name, LSM, Fugues, MTL Dans la poche, Cogeco, Publicité Sauvage, Bell Media, CTV, Virgin Radio, Énergie, Rouge, Le Devoir, Petit Futé, Québec Le Mag, Cult, Gay City News, Culture Cible, Gay Globe, SDC Village de Montréal, the Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc Olympique, the Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles, PME MTL Centre-Ville, the Regroupement des événements majeurs internationaux, and Fierté Canada Pride.

About Fierté Montréal

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal amplifies the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to ensure their representation, inclusion, and recognition of their rights in society. As vectors of social change, our festival, our community initiatives, and our artistic and cultural projects celebrate the creativity and resilience of our communities. By listening to and collaborating with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, we call attention to their struggles and realities to the general public and institutions.

Fierté Montréal is based in Tiotia:ke, on the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. We recognize them as the guardian of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tiotia:ke is historically known as a gathering place for many First Nations, and today, a diverse Indigenous population, as well as other peoples, reside here. It is with respect for the connections with the past, present, and future that we acknowledge the ongoing relationships between Indigenous Peoples and other members of the Montréal community.

SOURCE FESTIVAL FIERTÉ MONTRÉAL

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