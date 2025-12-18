MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Climate Solutions Prize (CSP) organization is proud to officially announce the 2026 edition of the Climate Solutions Prize Festival competitions and prize program. Set to take place June 8–9, 2026 at the heritage landmark Marché Bonsecours in historic Old Montreal, this year's event marks a significant expansion in scope and ambition. With a confirmed initial prize pool of $1 million, the CSP continues its mission to bridge the gap between research, capital, and real-world impact, convening the brightest minds in climate technology, investment, and policy.

As the window for effective climate action narrows, the Climate Solutions Prize has evolved into a critical engine for scaling innovation and advancing knowledge across the climate-tech ecosystem. The 2026 Festival will bring together finalists from across the ecosystem to pitch solutions that address the world's most pressing environmental challenges, while also serving as a platform for education, dialogue, and thought leadership. By connecting startups and researchers with venture capital, corporate partners, government stakeholders, and leading experts, CSP aims to fast-track the scaling of technologies and the ideas, essential for a net-zero future.

Expanding Horizons: New Tracks for 2026

Reflecting the rapid evolution of the climate-tech landscape, the Climate Solutions Prize is introducing three new tracks for the 2026 edition: Biodiversity Tech, Energy & Power, and Resource Tech.

Biodiversity Tech:

Energy & Power:

Resource Tech: Addressing the circular economy, this track seeks innovations in critical mineral extraction, waste valorization, and supply chain resilience.

Together, these new tracks reflect a more integrated and systems-level approach to climate action, ensuring emerging technologies can scale alongside real-world infrastructure and industrial needs.

Continued Focus: Renewed Tracks Strengthening Core Climate Sectors

Alongside these new additions, CSP is renewing four foundational tracks (H2O, Real Estate / Built Environment, AgTech, and Changemakers), which continue to advance solutions in water resilience, low-carbon construction, sustainable food systems, and systemic change through policy, finance, education, and community engagement.

Over $1 Million Commitment to Innovation The 2026 prize structure represents one of the most substantial award pools in North American climate innovation competitions.

CSP Startup Prize powered by Cycle Momentum ($400,000):

Breakthrough Research Prize ($400,000):

Climate Tech Trailblazer Prize ($200,000):

Audience Choice Award ($25,000): Voted on by attendees, empowering the community to support the innovation that resonates most with them.

"The Climate Solutions Prize is more than a competition; it is a catalyst for the ecosystem we need to build to survive and thrive," said Galith Levy, CEO of the Climate Solutions Prize. "By expanding into new tracks while doubling down on our core pillars, we are signaling to the market that every sector must transform. We are immensely grateful to our partners Cycle Momentum, 2 Degrés, and Foresight Canada for putting real and human capital behind this vision."

About the Climate Solutions Prize

Founded in 2020, the Climate Solutions Prize (CSP) was created to serve as a catalyst for climate action by accelerating innovation, investment, and collaboration. Through its annual flagship event, the Climate Solutions Prize Festival brings together innovators, investors, academics, policymakers, and industry leaders to spotlight and scale breakthrough environmental technologies and solutions -- creating a nexus between innovation and investment to accelerate a sustainable climate future. For more information, visit www.climatesolutionsprize.com .

About the Partners

About Cycle Momentum Cycle Momentum is an accelerator and open innovation platform that brings together an international collective of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators. Their mission is to identify and scale high-potential technologies to address the climate crisis.

About 2 Degrés 2 Degrés is an incubator specializing in clean technology and environmental innovation. They provide the specialized support and resources necessary to transform scientific research and early-stage concepts into viable, impactful businesses.

About Foresight Canada Foresight Canada is the country's largest cleantech accelerator. They bring together industry, government, academia, and investors to identify and scale the climate solutions needed to reach net zero.

For more information or to apply for the 2026 tracks, please visit: www.climatesolutionsprize.com

