MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - On the evening of April 29, the Group Export Agri-Food held the Alizés Evening, presented by FCC, in the iconic setting of the Belvédère du Vieux-Port de Montréal. Bringing together nearly 340 participants from Canada's agri-food sector and beyond, the event celebrated the achievements of four outstanding Canadian exporting companies.

"Once again, this annual event was a great success, driven by the exceptional quality of the finalists and the diversity of industry stakeholders in attendance. Notably, the four award-winning companies share a common strength: a strong and well-adapted approach to risk management, which contributed to their success," said Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of the Group Export Agri-Food, during the event.

The jury selected four winners as part of the 2026 Alizés Awards:

SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ

A Spice Affair

Large Company FCC

Lantic Maple

Canadian Market National Bank

Les Fromages Latino

Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre

NOA – Monsieur Cocktail

"The quality of the applications was particularly impressive this year. Since the pandemic, companies have had to adapt to numerous changes, geopolitical, economic and environmental. Those that stood out to the jury were the ones that effectively assessed these challenges and adjusted their strategies accordingly," said Louis Turcotte, Vice-President, Corporate Financing and Major Accounts at FCC.

Five other members of the agri-food industry also participated in the jury deliberations: Benoit Tétrault, Director, Private Equity and Impact Investing, Agri-food, Consumer Goods and Health at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Annie Lévesque, Senior Relationship Manager, at Export Development Canada, Michel Sirois, Vice-President of Agri-Food at National Bank of Canada, Pascale Daigneault, Senior Industry Development Officer, Departmental Regional Office (Quebec and Nunavut) at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Martin Lemire, Vice-President at Edikom.

The Group Export Agri-Food would like to thank FCC, presenter of the Alizés Awards, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAC), Inno-centre, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, National Bank, Export Development Canada (EDC), America's Food and Beverage Show, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Québec, Food in Canada, GCIA événements, and SIAL Canada for their support in the success of the Alizés Awards and the Alizés Evening.

About the Group Export Agri-Food

With over 450 members, the Group Export Agri-Food offers a variety of services to support Quebec-based agrifood export companies and facilitate their access to Canadian and international markets. The initiator of the Alizés Awards and the Agri-Food Export Summit, as well as one of the shareholders of SIAL Canada, the association is a key player in the industry.

SOURCE Group Export Agri-Food

Source and Information: Anne Vaillancourt, Communications Director, Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada, 450 649-6266, ext. 217, [email protected]