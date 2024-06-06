The 2024 CFL Season Kicks Off Tonight, and CFL ON TSN Primes Fans with a Massive Slate of Preview Content
Jun 06, 2024, 07:00 ET
- The CFL comes to CTV this fall, with exclusive 3 p.m. ET Saturday games beginning Sept. 7; TSN and CTV combine to deliver afternoon playoff matchups, and the 111th GREY CUP –
- 2024 CFL season opener features a highly-anticipated GREY CUP rematch, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 6 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN –
- TSN's wall-to-wall season preview coverage includes team-by-team preview videos on TSN.ca; BarDown's weekly CFL show HUDDLE UP; extensive CFL fantasy and sports betting content; and much more –
TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The CFL ON TSN is the prime destination for Canadian football fans, delivering comprehensive coverage of the league all season long. The 2024 CFL season kicks off tonight (Thursday, June 6) with a highly-anticipated 110th GREY CUP rematch between the Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.
New this season, the CFL comes to CTV this fall, with exclusive 3 p.m. ET Saturday games beginning Saturday, Sept. 7. CTV also joins the CFL ON TSN to showcase afternoon playoff matchups, and the networks combine to deliver Canada's biggest single-day sporting event – the 111th GREY CUP, live from BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 17 (visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule).
Throughout the season, CFL ON TSN's extensive coverage is led by the network's acclaimed broadcast team, including:
- The CFL ON TSN panel, led by 2024 Canadian Screen Award-winning host Kate Beirness alongside Canadian Football Hall of Famers Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall, sports betting lead analyst Davis Sanchez, veteran CFL head coaches Jim Barker and Paul LaPolice, and the 2022 GREY CUP Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian Henoc Muamba
- TSN's all-star broadcast team of play-by-play announcers and game analysts, including Rod Smith, Dustin Nielson, Marshall Ferguson, Glen Suitor, Duane Forde, Farhan Lalji, and Dunigan
- TSN Football Insiders Dave Naylor and Lalji deliver news and analysis from around the league
- Reporters Matthew Scianitti, Claire Hanna, and Kenzie Lalonde keep fans up-to-date on the latest news in the East Division, while Lalji, Ryan Rishaug, Brit Dort, and John Lu focus on the West Division
As the season begins, CFL ON TSN primes football fans with a massive slate of season preview content, including:
- TSN's slate of season preview specials, available now for on-demand viewing on TSN.ca, including the 2024 CFL ON TSN BETTING PREVIEW SHOW POWERED BY FANDUEL, CFL TOP 50 PLAYERS, and the 2024 CFL PREVIEW SPECIAL
- Team-by-team previews available on TSN.ca/CFL and the TSN app, including "One Burning Question" videos by Naylor and Lalji; "Sanchez's Key Signings" videos by Sanchez; and training camp features and columns from Salim Valji
- BarDown's Thomas Pocrnic and Luca Celebre host the weekly show HUDDLE UP on TSN's official YouTube page, featuring discussions on all nine CFL teams and various guests from around the league
- Across TSN's social media accounts, CFL players call out their competitors in the "Called Out" series, featuring stars including A.J. Ouellette, Geno Lewis, and DaVaris Daniels; some of the league's best players react to and break down their highlights from last season in the "Film Study" series; and the Alouettes' Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot rates and reviews viral football training gadgets
Additionally, the 2024 CFL ON TSN promotional campaign, created in partnership with the CFL, highlights the exciting and unexpected nature of the CFL, spotlighting big-time comebacks, unreal plays, and the moments that inspire fans' passion for the league. Fans can watch the official CFL ON TSN season launch promo video here.
With odds from TSN's official sportsbook partner, FanDuel, TSN also delivers content specific to CFL Fantasy and sports betting, including daily insights from TSN's extensive roster of CFL experts, weekly segments such as the Early Lean, On The Board, and TSN 1050 Radio's FIRST UP host Aaron Korolnek returning to share his weekly best prop bets.
Throughout the season, fans can turn to TSN's official social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram, for highlight videos, graphics, and viral moments from around the CFL. TSN's DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE is also joined by CFL guests throughout the season.
The 2024 CFL ON TSN season features a premier slate of sponsors, including:
- FanDuel integrations across TSN platforms
- New York Fries signs on as presenting sponsor of THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
- Save-On-Foods returns with the Touchdown to Win program
- Purolator returns for the 21st season of the longstanding CFL food drive program Purolator Tackle Hunger. The initiative is highlighted with in-game mentions on TSN featuring program ambassador Kate Beirness. Fans can look out for Game Day Food Drives taking place at various CFL games throughout the season. Purolator is also the official sponsor of CFL ON TSN Thanksgiving Weekend matchups.
- OK Tire joins for CFL's iconic Labour Day Weekend games
French-language coverage of the 2024 CFL season is available on RDS.
About TSN
TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN+, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, IndyCar Series, CHL, and NCAA March Madness. TSN is part of Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca.
