The 2024 CFL Season Kicks Off Tonight, and CFL ON TSN Primes Fans with a Massive Slate of Preview Content

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The CFL ON TSN is the prime destination for Canadian football fans, delivering comprehensive coverage of the league all season long. The 2024 CFL season kicks off tonight (Thursday, June 6) with a highly-anticipated 110th GREY CUP rematch between the Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

New this season, the CFL comes to CTV this fall, with exclusive 3 p.m. ET Saturday games beginning Saturday, Sept. 7. CTV also joins the CFL ON TSN to showcase afternoon playoff matchups, and the networks combine to deliver Canada's biggest single-day sporting event – the 111th GREY CUP, live from BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 17 (visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule).

Throughout the season, CFL ON TSN's extensive coverage is led by the network's acclaimed broadcast team, including:

As the season begins, CFL ON TSN primes football fans with a massive slate of season preview content, including:

Additionally, the 2024 CFL ON TSN promotional campaign, created in partnership with the CFL, highlights the exciting and unexpected nature of the CFL, spotlighting big-time comebacks, unreal plays, and the moments that inspire fans' passion for the league. Fans can watch the official CFL ON TSN season launch promo video here.

With odds from TSN's official sportsbook partner, FanDuel, TSN also delivers content specific to CFL Fantasy and sports betting, including daily insights from TSN's extensive roster of CFL experts, weekly segments such as the Early Lean, On The Board, and TSN 1050 Radio's FIRST UP host Aaron Korolnek returning to share his weekly best prop bets.

Throughout the season, fans can turn to TSN's official social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram, for highlight videos, graphics, and viral moments from around the CFL. TSN's DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE is also joined by CFL guests throughout the season.

The 2024 CFL ON TSN season features a premier slate of sponsors, including:

FanDuel integrations across TSN platforms

New York Fries signs on as presenting sponsor of THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Save-On-Foods returns with the Touchdown to Win program

Purolator returns for the 21st season of the longstanding CFL food drive program Purolator Tackle Hunger. The initiative is highlighted with in-game mentions on TSN featuring program ambassador Kate Beirness. Fans can look out for Game Day Food Drives taking place at various CFL games throughout the season. Purolator is also the official sponsor of CFL ON TSN Thanksgiving Weekend matchups.

season of the longstanding CFL food drive program Purolator Tackle Hunger. The initiative is highlighted with in-game mentions on TSN featuring program ambassador . Fans can look out for Game Day Food Drives taking place at various CFL games throughout the season. Purolator is also the official sponsor of Thanksgiving Weekend matchups. OK Tire joins for CFL's iconic Labour Day Weekend games

French-language coverage of the 2024 CFL season is available on RDS.

