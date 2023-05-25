The 2023 TD Scholarships for Community Leadership program awards $1.4 million to 20 Canadian students

This program recognizes students from across Canada who are demonstrating exceptional leadership in helping to support change and contributing to progress

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, TD Bank Group (TD) is pleased to announce the 20 recipients of its TD Scholarships for Community Leadership program. This year's students have been recognized for their outstanding achievements and contribution such as: creating student workshops to attract more girls into science, technology, engineering and mathematics; championing fare-free transit in local communities; and helping to raise money for scholarship programs for refugee students from Uganda.

"We know how tough the past few years have been for us all, including the next generation of leaders," says Alicia Rose, AVP, Social Impact. "That's why we're proud to celebrate these exceptional TD Scholars who are showing their commitment to making positive and inclusive impacts within their communities as they embark on the next stages of their lives.

This year's recipients are:

Eshal Ali, Seaway District High School, Morrisburg, ON

Seaway District High School, Clare Coleman , Corner Brook Regional High School, Corner Brook, NL

Corner Brook Regional High School, Irene Diep , Col l ège Lionel-Groulx, Montreal, QC

Col ège Lionel-Groulx, Ahmad Elbayoumi , St Francis Xavier Secondary School, Mississauga, ON

St Francis Xavier Secondary School, Da'von Ekering, Skeetchestn Community School, Cache Creek, BC

Skeetchestn Community School, Jay Hung , Holy Trinity School , Maple, ON

Holy , Besan Jadalowen, Lester B. Pearson High School , Calgary, AB

, Sophia Lezhanska, Bishop Allen Academy , Mississauga, ON

Bishop , Hayat Makwik, Chinook High School, Lethbridge, AB

Chinook High School, Siobhan Marie , St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, City of Kawartha Lakes, ON

St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, City of Kawartha Lakes, ON Kyla Momanyi , Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School, Stoney Creek, ON

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School, Naomi Musa , Central Toronto Academy, Toronto, ON

Central Toronto Academy, Mackenzie Nolan , Cardinal Leger Catholic Secondary School, Brampton, ON

Cardinal Leger Catholic Secondary School, Sammie Orr , Stratford District Secondary School, Stratford, ON

Stratford District Secondary School, Mahé Rabesa, Champlain College Saint-Lambert, Québec, QC

Saint-Lambert, Québec, QC Alya Rasoul , Anderson Collegiate Vocational Institute, Oshawa, ON

Anderson Collegiate Vocational Institute, Hemanya Sharma, Enver Creek Secondary School, Surrey, BC

Enver Creek Secondary School, Sophia Vaillant , Highland Secondary School, Comox, BC

Highland Secondary School, Jérôme Verret , Cégep de Limoilou, Québec, QC

Cégep de Limoilou, Québec, QC Sophia Young , Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School, Regina, SK

"Receiving the TD Scholarship for Community Leadership in 2020 changed my life," says Samantha Scott, 2020 recipient. "With this scholarship, I have been able to study anthropology at the University of Guelph while continuing to give back to my community and engage with my education in ways I couldn't have imagined. It has opened so many new doors for me and allowed me to continue to grow as a community leader, serving on the executive of my campus Indigenous Students Society. I would not be where I am today without this scholarship and the amazing people I have met along the way."

Since 1995, 540 Canadian high school students have received a TD Scholarship for Community Leadership for their post-secondary education totaling $28 million from TD. Each year, 20 scholarships are awarded to students in their last year of high school or CEGEP (in Quebec) and have a value of up to $70,000, including up to $10,000 for tuition and $7,500 for living expenses per year for a maximum of 4 years. Recipients also have the chance to make lifelong connections through summer employment with TD or a community organization funded by TD through the TD Ready Commitment as well as mentorship and networking opportunities.

To learn more about this year's recipients and for complete information about the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership program, including eligibility requirements and the selection process, please visit: www.td.com/scholarship. Applications for 2024 scholarships will be available online starting September 2023.

In addition to the TD Scholarship for Community Leadership program, TD launched a new scholarship program in 2022 – the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples program – managed by AFOA Canada—a not-for-profit led by Indigenous Peoples. This program offers 25 scholarships to be awarded annually worth up to $60,000 over four years. Applications for this program for the September 2024 school year will be available online starting in September 2023.

