The 2023 ARThritis Soirée - A Huge Success In Support Of Arthritis Research

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The 10th Annual ARThritis Soirée, Arthritis Research Canada's signature fundraising event, raised an amazing $790,000 in support of life-changing arthritis research.

This elegant cocktail event took place at the Roof, Hotel Vancouver, on May 11 and hosted business and community leaders, healthcare professionals and individuals – all of whom showed incredible support for vital arthritis research.

Photo Credit: Sombilon Studios (CNW Group/Arthritis Research Canada) Photo Credit: Sombilon Studios (CNW Group/Arthritis Research Canada) Photo Credit: Sombilon Studios (CNW Group/Arthritis Research Canada)

There are over 100 types of arthritis affecting more than 6 million Canadians of all ages, including 800,000 British Columbians. Arthritis is the #1 cause of work disability and costs the Canadian economy an estimated $33 billion per year in treatment costs and lost productivity.

"Living with arthritis presents many challenges that can affect all aspects of a person's life, and research provides tools and resources to improve their lives significantly," said Dr. Diane Lacaille , Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director.

Over the past ten years, the ARThritis Soirée has become a significant event in raising awareness and funds for arthritis research – shining the spotlight on this invisible and often misunderstood disease. Arthritis Research Canada is proud that, for the second year in a row, the Royal Bank of Canada supported the ARThritis Soirée as its Presenting Sponsor .

"RBC is pleased to support Arthritis Research Canada and the important work they do to improve the lives of millions of Canadians," said Martin Thibodeau, Regional President British Columbia, RBC Royal Bank. At RBC, our purpose is to help clients thrive and communities prosper and supporting arthritis research is just one of the many ways we are creating positive social impact towards accomplishing this goal."

During the event, Dr. Lacaille announced a special partnership between Arthritis Research Canada and the University of British Columbia (UBC), through the President's Academic Excellence Initiative, that will see the establishment of the Dr. John Esdaile Professorship in Arthritis Research. UBC is committing $2 million in matching funds with Arthritis Research Canada setting out to raise the remaining $2.5 million. This endowed fund will support the salary of a clinician scientist dedicated to arthritis research forever.

The Amir & Yasmin Virani Family Foundation followed the announcement by generously pledging $250,000 towards the Professorship. An incredible kick-off to the Professorship which is named in recognition of the incredible legacy of Dr. Esdaile, founder and original Scientific Director of Arthritis Research Canada.

"On behalf of Arthritis Research Canada, I want to express how deeply grateful we are to the Virani Foundation, all of our sponsors, guests, volunteers, donors, and performers, for making our 10th Annual event such a success and making arthritis research a priority," Lacaille said.

To learn more about Arthritis Research Canada's current research projects, please click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For further information: Victoria Rubio, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Arthritis Research Canada, 604-207-4010 or [email protected]