The 2021 Masters Tournament, live and exclusively on SiriusXM

Greg Norman and Brian Katrek will be SiriusXM's lead broadcast team in first year as the Tournament's exclusive audio broadcaster

Mark Carnevale, John Maginnes and Fred Albers will be on-course reporters; Taylor Zarzour will conduct on-site interviews; Renowned swing coach Jim McLean will report live from the Tournament Practice Area

Masters champions and top finishers including Fred Couples, Craig Stadler, Greg Norman, Hale Irwin, Dave Stockton, Ricky Barnes, Mark Lye, Scott Simpson and others will host shows during Masters week

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM, the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters Tournament, today announced its expansive broadcast plans for Masters week, April 5 through April 11.

"This is our first year as the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters and we couldn't be more excited to bring golf fans everywhere extensive and expert coverage for this great event," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Between our live Tournament play-by-play, features on Masters history, one-on-one interviews with the competitors, plus insight from some of the people who know the Tournament as well as anyone, listeners will feel like they are on the grounds at Augusta National."

Masters week on SiriusXM programming is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92) and on the SiriusXM app. For a full schedule, visit: siriusxm.ca/masters2021

Live Masters Play-by-Play

After announcing its new agreement as the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters earlier this year, SiriusXM will be producing and presenting live play-by-play broadcasts of all four rounds of the Tournament for the first time. SiriusXM's live Tournament coverage will air each day – Thursday through Sunday – starting at 2:00 pm ET and running through the completion of play. Additionally, each day before the broadcast begins at 2:00 pm, SiriusXM will provide live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon. This will be the first time that listeners will be getting live audio play-by-play coverage of featured morning groups.

Greg Norman, who competed in 23 Masters Tournaments with eight top-5 finishes, will be the lead analyst alongside lead play-by-play announcer Brian Katrek.

Former tour professionals Mark Carnevale and John Maginnes and veteran broadcaster Fred Albers will be SiriusXM's on-course reporters at Augusta National. Taylor Zarzour will conduct post-round interviews with the players.

Renowned swing coach Jim McLean, who competed in the 1972 Masters and has worked with some of the game's top players, will broadcast live from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National each day and share his insights as players prepare for their rounds.

Exclusive SiriusXM Masters week programming

Masters Radio on SiriusXM will feature comprehensive pre- and post-round coverage, as well as specials airing throughout the week. Some of the highlights from this programming include the following:

On Thursday and Friday, April 8-9 (8:00 – 10:00 am ET), and Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11 (10:00 am – noon ET), David Marr III and McLean will co-host with multiple players who have finished at or near the top of the Masters leaderboard.

Mark Lye, who tied for sixth in the 1984 Masters, will co-host each day.

, who tied for sixth in the 1984 Masters, will co-host each day.

1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler will be a co-host on Thursday.

will be a co-host on Thursday.

Hale Irwin, who has seven top-10 finishes in the Masters, will co-host on Friday.

, who has seven top-10 finishes in the Masters, will co-host on Friday.

Dave Stockton, who tied for second in the 1974 Masters, co-hosts on Saturday.

, who tied for second in the 1974 Masters, co-hosts on Saturday.

Scott Simpson, who tied for seventh in the 1990 Masters, will co-host Sunday.





Carl Paulson, Dennis Paulson, Jason Sobel and Gary Williams will host SiriusXM's Masters pre-round coverage airing 10:00am – 2:00 pm ET on Thursday and Friday and noon – 2:00 pm ET on Saturday and Sunday.





Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a two-hour wrap-up of the day's play, hosted by Marr, Lye and other former Masters competitors. Ricky Barnes, who was the low amateur and finished 21st in his first Masters in 2003, will join the show after Thursday's round. Robert Gamez, who competed in two Masters Tournaments (1990, 1991) will co-host with Marr and Lye on Friday. John Cook, who competed in 15 Masters Tournaments, will join the show on Saturday. Cook and Hale Irwin will co-host Sunday's show.





PGA Tour pro Jason Kokrak, who will be competing in this year's Tournament, will host a special one-hour show on Monday, April 5, at 8:00 pm ET with Zarzour.





1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and George Downing will host a new episode of The Fred Couples Show on Tuesday, April 6, at 6:00 pm ET.





Immediately following Couples' show, Williams will host a roundtable Tournament preview with several members of the SiriusXM broadcast team at 8:00 pm ET.





Greg Norman will host a special edition of his show, Attack Life Radio, live from Augusta National on Wednesday, April 7, at 2:00 pm ET.

Listeners will hear regularly scheduled shows hosted by Colt Knost, Drew Stoltz, Gary McCord, Michael Breed, Greg DuCharme, Michael Collins, Conrad Ray, Kyle Gentry, Trey Jones, Jeff Cameron, Frank Darby, Brian Crowell, Jeff Warne, David Armitage and Taylor Zarzour throughout the week.

Masters History Specials



On Thursday, April 8 (10:00 pm ET), SiriusXM will air a one-hour special - Celebrating the Slam – on the 20th anniversary of Tiger Woods' 2001 Masters win that completed the "Tiger Slam" and put him in possession of all four major championship titles. Woods remains the only golfer to have ever won all four majors consecutively since the creation of the Masters Tournament. Listeners will hear from Steve Williams, Woods' caddy from 1999-2011, Bob May, who lost to Tiger in a playoff at the 2000 PGA Championship, and other guests.

SiriusXM's annual Masters history special will debut Thursday, April 1, at 9:00 pm ET and be available throughout Masters week on the SiriusXM app. This year's special will celebrate the history of the Tournament by travelling back in time in five-year increments, from the five-year anniversary of Danny Willett's victory in 2016 through the 85th anniversary of Horton Smith's win in 1936. Listeners will hear compelling archival audio and recaps of extraordinary Masters moments involving the game's all-time greats, including Ben Hogan's first Masters title in 1951, Jack Nicklaus' wins in 1966 and 1986, Gary Player becoming the first international winner of the Masters in in 1961, Nick Faldo's rally in 1996, and many more.

Coverage of Augusta National Women's Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals



SiriusXM's Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson will be at Augusta National to cover the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, April 3, as well as the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday, April 4. SiriusXM will air highlights and reports from those events and listeners will also hear interviews with competitors from those events on shows airing throughout Masters week.

For more information, visit masters.com or follow @TheMasters on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

