"At IKEA, we are driven by a simple, yet powerful vision to create a better everyday life at home for the many and this has never been more meaningful than it is today," said Kathy Davey, Head of Home Furnishing and Retail Design, IKEA Canada. "The 2021 Catalogue is all about the positive power of a better home - one that is functional, beautiful and completely personalized to those living there. With this year's home furnishing handbook, we want to show how Canadians can make the most of their extended time at home, whether that's through small, budget-friendly shifts or taking on a new home project."

IKEA wants to have a positive impact on people and planet and as such, the 2021 Catalogue aims to empower Canadians to live a healthier and more sustainable life at home. Content spotlights include a feature on waste reduction, a bedroom designed with only sustainable materials, energy-saving and water-saving solutions that help to save money, and an enhanced focus on personal health and wellness throughout.

"Through our home furnishing knowledge, ideas, products, and smart solutions we want to show that even small actions and changes in daily habits can make big difference in the world," said Melissa Barbosa, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada. "We aim to inspire and enable as many Canadians as possible to live a better everyday life within the limits of the planet. Looking forward, we continue to challenge ourselves to make sustainable living more simple, accessible and affordable."

With new digital product features and an enhanced online platform, customers can check out the new 2021 IKEA Catalogue at IKEA.ca/Catalogue. For customers planning a shopping trip to an IKEA store, physical catalogues are available to pick-up on the way out only or for pick-up via Curbside Click & Collect.

