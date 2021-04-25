The 20 Organizations that are Changing the Face of AI in 2021
Apr 25, 2021, 12:00 ET
The CIFAR-OSMO AI4Good Lab announces strategic partnerships to empower Canadian women in AI
MONTREAL, April 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The CIFAR-OSMO AI4Good Lab, one of Canada's machine learning training programs for women, announces its partner list of organizations who are leading the advancement of diversity and inclusion in AI.
AI is a powerful technology that has the potential to promote social progress, but representation in the workforce is crucial to achieving this. The CIFAR-OSMO AI4Good Lab lowers barriers of access to education and critical peer - and network - support for women. "These partners are creating a direct impact on society by providing women across Canada with a unique opportunity to advance within our AI community," says Maya Marcus-Sells, Executive Director of the AI4Good Lab.
The network of role models and collaborators provided by the Lab's partners is critical to the program, which integrates women directly into the AI ecosystem. These women come from a diverse array of backgrounds across Canada, and are motivated to use AI as a tool for social good. During the 7-week program, the 60 participants are supported through mentorship, teaching, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities.
"This program will enable Canadian undergraduates who identify as women to receive training and mentorship, and develop the skills and expertise towards future careers in AI. Participating in the AI4Good Program will empower them to use AI to address real challenges for a better world and support the development of technologies that are equitable and responsible."
- Elissa Strome, Executive Director of the CIFAR Pan-Canadian AI Strategy
The 2021 partners are supporting the Lab through its fifth consecutive year. The Edmonton cohort in Alberta marks the Lab's first National Program hosted in partnership with Amii and CIFAR, as part of the CIFAR Pan-Canadian AI Strategy. The Lab is increasing the accessibility of AI education for underrepresented individuals across the country through its expansion across Canada.
"Amii is pleased to lend our support to the CIFAR-OSMO AI4Good Lab's national expansion to Alberta. As AI continues to deliver transformational outcomes across business and society, we are keenly aware of the need to grow the diversity of perspectives contributing to the advancement of machine learning. The AI4Good Lab is a fantastic initiative with a proven record of empowering women in tech and working toward a more inclusive tech culture, and Amii is excited to work with the Edmonton cohort and offer our expertise to this next generation of AI scientists."
- Cam Linke, Amii CEO
The Lab is honored to be supported by organizations who are driven towards diversity, inclusion, and social good.
Founding Sponsors
Title Sponsors
Key Sponsors
Manulife
Accenture
Borealis AI and RBC
Community Sponsors
Vector Institute
PwC Canada
MNP
IBM
Montreal Regional Sponsors
Real Ventures
Concertation Montréal
ODS Medical
Edmonton Regional Sponsors
AltaML
CGI
Innovate Edmonton
Servus
