The 15-minute neighbourhood delivers more accessible, affordable and sustainable housing

TORONTO and KELOWNA, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- As Canada continues to grapple with a housing crisis rooted in a persistent inventory shortage, RE/MAX Canada explores possible solutions through the launch of its latest report, 15-Minute Neighbourhood: Lessons for Small Communities.

The report, named for an urban planning concept that puts daily necessities within a 15-minute walk, bicycle or transit ride from home, attempts to highlight this pragmatic approach to building the right supply of housing for the greatest number of Canadians, in a way that delivers maximum liveability and affordability - particularly in smaller municipalities that are experiencing rapid growth.

"Private and public interests must coalesce to make what seems visionary to some, tangible for all," says Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada. "By rethinking the design, relevant government policies and zoning bylaws applicable in our neighbourhoods and integrating all the complex layers within existing developed land areas, we can achieve a more effective and comprehensive national housing strategy."

RE/MAX Canada has advocated for improved liveability in the context of "home" for more than five years now, with ongoing research illustrating that to Canadians, "home" is more than just a commodity that is evaluated on its square footage. It lies within a dynamic neighbourhood that delivers an emotional return based on the quality-of-life expectations and aspirations of its residents.

"Without schools, libraries, small businesses, enterprise and green spaces, as well as accessible and diversified transportation, the home becomes empty inventory," says Elton Ash, Executive Vice President of RE/MAX Canada. "Our 15-Minute Neighbourhoods Report begins with what everyone agrees upon – Canada and its three levels of government must implement a housing strategy that will significantly and expediently build more homes across all markets, large and small. However, there are a number of unintended consequences tied to this seemingly simple equation of just adding more housing inventory."

According to a Leger survey commissioned by RE/MAX Canada as part of the report:

Canadians ranked "lack of available and accessible transit options," among their top three pain points in their communities (34 per cent). To further supplement, non-drivers are more likely to agree that the 15-Minute concept is achievable and feasible (59 per cent) compared to drivers (45 per cent).

48 per cent of respondents agree that the concept is achievable and feasible, particularly non-drivers (59 per cent, vs 45 per cent of drivers). In addition, 54 per cent believe that (a) their neighbourhood needs better diversity and balance across walking, biking, public transportation, and driving and that (54 per cent) (b) the 15-minute neighbourhood would help Canada reach its climate goals (54 per cent).

reach its climate goals (54 per cent). 72 per cent of respondents agree that reducing commuting time to 15 minutes or less for necessary services, like work, appointments, childcare, restaurants and entertainment, shopping, etc., would improve one's quality of life. Traffic volume (44 per cent) and lack of available and accessible transit options (34 per cent) are also pain points for Canadians.

"We agree that Canada needs to invest in building a lot more homes in the next decade, but it must be the right kind of housing within the context of the wider neighbourhood, its socioeconomic diversity, and indeed with climate as a constant potential disruptor," says Alexander. "We need to invest in new soft and hard infrastructure; we need to also ensure that a percentage of the inventory is subsidized, open to non-equity co-op type properties and diversified across building types to avoid the perils of gentrification. We must rethink our streetscape to bring better diversity between public transportation, biking, walking and driving.

"If we want to make strides toward sustainable, long-term affordability and liveability, we must use existing land more pragmatically and create cities, towns and neighbourhoods that offer a mix of housing types with a vision for quality of life at the forefront," Alexander adds.

RE/MAX Canada's 15-Minute Neighbourhoods Report explores this urban design model within the context of urban planning, transportation and climate, in collaboration with relevant area expert contributors who delve into how this strategy can be implemented across urban design, policy, transportation and climate mitigation infrastructure. Key contributors include, Kathryn Bakos, Director, Climate Finance and Science, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation; Ken Greenberg, Urban Designer, City Building Advocate, and Author; Shoshanna Saxe, PhD, P.Eng, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Infrastructure, University of Toronto Department of Civil and Mineral Engineering. Contributors were interviewed for their expertise on Fifteen Minute Cities. The authorship of this report is solely RE/MAX Canada.

"There is a misconception that the 15-minute neighbourhood is new – in reality, as many of our agents and brokers in cities such as, Brampton, Ottawa and Regina have indicated, principles of this concept are already in place and likely to expand in Brampton and Ottawa," adds Ash. "There's growing consumer demand for neighbourhoods that allow residents to achieve work-life balance, greater affordability and access to amenities that boost quality of life – a trend that we expect will continue to gain momentum in the coming years."

Key learnings:

1. Diversity within Densification:

We should be considering how we can create a variety of types of homes and sizes within each neighbourhood (high-rise, mid-rise, semi-detached and the "missing middle" etc). It's important to note that Saxe suggests that in a best-case scenario there is no need for detached housing.

2. Hard and soft infrastructure are non-negotiable elements of the 15-minute neighbourhood:

For 15-minute neighbourhoods to reach the ideal they aspire to, the proper soft and hard infrastructure will need to be in place – these are the systems that allow communities to thrive and quality of life to flourish.

3. Transform empty space into productive, residential communities:

There is an opportunity amid the decline of commercial real estate space, empty retail space and especially parking lots to transform them into residential dwellings.



For this to happen, governments must reduce red-tape by expanding zoning laws and incentivize developers to use this real estate.

4. Balance in transportation:

Car has become king and over-reliance on vehicles has fed urban sprawl, leading to a poor use of space, and driving Canadians apart.



This has negative long-term impacts on the environment, as well as the physical and mental health of Canadians.



Cities should be designed to encourage and foster the use of various modes of transportation, by accounting for bike lanes on all major streets; implementing fast and accessible public transportation; and building walking paths/sidewalks throughout neighbourhoods.

5. Offering a mix of housing:

For cities to avoid falling into the trap of gentrification and ensure equitable housing, a mix of housing needs to be incorporated.



Within each neighbourhood there should be a balance between market housing, subsidized housing, mixed-income housing and co-ops.

Regional Deep Dive:

RE/MAX Canada brokers and agents in markets across Western Canada, Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Montreal, QC, were asked to provide a local perspective on their markets in relation to liveability and the 15-minute neighbourhood.

Western Canada

Amid the impacts of inflation and the rising cost of living across the country, affordability is the top factor that potential buyers are considering when choosing a neighbourhood in Western Canada. This is the case in 75 per cent of the regions surveyed including Vancouver, BC; Kelowna, BC; Regina, SK; Winnipeg, MB; Brandon, MB; and Medicine Hat, AB. The only outliers to this trend are Calgary, AB where proximity to preferred schools is top of mind and Edmonton, AB which can be attributed to the relative affordability it provides prospective buyers, as compared to many other provinces and regions across the country. Other priority factors Canadians in the West are considering when scouting for neighbourhoods include access to green space (a factor listed in 100 per cent of the regions); proximity to preferred schools (in 75 per cent of the regions) and proximity to work (in 50 per cent of the regions).

As regions that have remained relatively stable over the last couple of years, these are not priorities that have shifted significantly for the most part and in fact, are expected to remain the same in Vancouver, BC, Kelowna, BC and Regina, SK. Although quality of life is considered satisfactory in regions like Vancouver, BC, Winnipeg, MB and Medicine Hat, AB having greater proximity to work; more access to public transit, bike lanes and/or walking paths, preferred schools and medical services factors were identified as drivers to boost liveability. Meanwhile, in cities such as Kelowna, BC and Regina, SK where many neighbourhoods already capture the spirit of the 15-minute neighbourhood in some capacity, rank quality of life as very satisfactory. It is anticipated that Calgary, AB and Brandon, MB's liveability would increase with greater proximity to work/professional opportunities.

Ontario

Echoing the sentiment of Western Canada, affordability trumps all other factors when scouting for a neighbourhood, in 75 per cent of regions surveyed in Ontario including, Toronto, ON; Ottawa, ON; Brampton, ON; Belleville, ON; Stratford, ON; London, ON and Wasaga Beach, ON. The only exception is Sudbury, ON where proximity to preferred schools, low-density neighbourhoods and accessibility to outdoor recreation activities take priority over affordability. Other "must haves" identified include proximity to preferred schools (in 75 per cent of regions); greater access to green space and proximity to work (in 63 per cent of regions); and improvements to public transportation (in 38 per cent of regions). Overall, these priorities have shifted significantly in the last two years, which can be attributed to the lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic such as a desire for closer proximity to everyday necessities, as well as ongoing economic instability like inflation, the cost of living and rising interest rates.

In Ontario, quality of life is considered either satisfactory – in regions including Toronto, ON; Brampton, ON; London, ON and Stratford, ON - or very satisfactory - as reported in Ottawa, ON; Belleville, ON, Sudbury, ON and Wasaga Beach. Factors that would improve liveability in these regions include greater proximity to work; improvements to public transit; improvements to walkability and proximity to healthcare services, among others. Public transit specifically, would be an important factor in improving accessibility and supporting a shift towards becoming 15-minute neighbourhoods in regions such as Toronto, ON; Ottawa, ON; and London, ON. With that being said, the appetite from consumers to live in inter-connected cities is a strong contributor to making 15-minute neighbourhoods a reality. This is the case in cities such as Ottawa, London and Brampton where new developments are designed with the principles of the concept in mind.

Atlantic Canada

Apart from Halifax, NS, affordability is the most important factor when choosing a neighbourhood to move into in Atlantic Canada. This is due to ongoing pressures of housing demand, as well as economic circumstances in St. John's, NL, Charlottetown, PEI and Moncton, NB - albeit, overall, the region continues to offer pockets affordability, especially as compared to Ontario and Western Canada. Due to the large distances between homes and everyday activities in Atlantic Canada, proximity to schools (in 100 per cent of regions), public transit (in 50 per cent of regions), green space (in 50 per cent of regions), childcare and grocery stores (in 25 per cent of regions) are still a priority for prospective buyers. As such, residents in these areas have to rely on vehicles as the primary mode of transportation, making driveability between neighbourhoods and everyday necessities a strong consideration for prospective buyers. In general, these priorities are not anticipated to change significantly.

Quality of life is considered to be very satisfactory in Atlantic Canada which can be attributed to the availability of family-friendly amenities, its relative affordability as compared to other provinces and proximity to parks, rivers, oceans and the like. One of the most common pain points for residents is the long distances they must travel to their workplace. Thus, closing this gap with neighbourhoods that offer greater proximity to work or improvements to public transportation (something that is already underway in cities like Charlottetown, PEI) would be key drivers to boosting liveability. Due to the overreliance on cars that are needed because of the infrastructure of these regions, implementing neighbourhoods that are a 15-minute drive to amenities would be more feasible and a stepping-stone to achieving the ideal 15-minute concept where walking, biking and public transportation are just as reliable as the car.

Montreal, QC

Proximity to transit, affordability, close distance to preferred schools, grocery stores within walking distance and access to green spaces and/or dog parks are the top priorities for buyers when selecting a residential neighbourhood in Montreal, QC. Post-pandemic, these priorities have not shifted much, and they're not expected to alter anytime soon. According to RE/MAX brokers and agents, buyer considerations like accessible transit, affordability and proximity to good schools. The 15-minute neighbourhood is most feasible in Montreal in areas with proximity to the city centre, which generally have a higher price tag. There, residents could have an easier time adopting the 15-Minute City concept as they already have a high quality of life with access to good education, safe neighbourhoods and an overall, joi de vivre.

Quality of life in Montreal is described as very satisfactory, especially within the city's centre; however, major infrastructure developments are anticipated to increase the quality of life for residents living within the Greater Montreal Area, beyond the city centre. For instance, the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM), which as has been under construction over the past couple of years, will include 26 new stations within Greater Montreal over 67km of track. The project's construction alone has impacted residential sales further out from Montreal's core, as it shows Montreal residents the value of living closer to services like transit. This new light rail development is anticipated to facilitate the 15-minute neighbourhood ideal in Montreal, by making reliable transit options more accessible to residents and ideally, reducing reliance on driving as a primary transportation method.

About the 2023 15-Minute Neighbourhood: Lessons for Small Communities Report:

The 2023 15-Minute Neighbourhood: Lessons for Small Communities Report includes insights from Contributors, including Kathryn Bakos, Director, Climate Finance and Science, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation; Ken Greenberg, Urban Designer, City Building Advocate, and Author; and Shoshanna Saxe, PhD, P.Eng, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Infrastructure, University of Toronto Department of Civil and Mineral Engineering. Contributors were interviewed for their expertise on Fifteen Minute Cities. The authorship of this report is solely RE/MAX Canada. Insights were supplemented with research from a Leger consumer survey (details below) and surveys from RE/MAX Canada brokers and agents in markets across Western Canada, Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Montreal, QC.

