The 11th Annual Prime Quadrant Conference Supports Pediatric Care and Mental Health

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The 11th Annual Prime Quadrant Conference, a prominent event in the financial world, has once again demonstrated its commitment to making a positive impact on the community. All proceeds from the event are donated to SickKids Foundation and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, two esteemed organizations dedicated to pediatric care and mental health.

The Prime Quadrant Conference, which took place on November 2nd, 2023 at The Carlu in Toronto, brought together over 400 ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) investors, family offices, and industry professionals. The event served as a platform for learning from some of the leading minds in the financial world and, more importantly, for raising funds to support vital causes while providing attendees with a unique networking opportunity.

The research team from the Bloorview Research Institute (BRI), led by Senior Scientist, Dr. Tom Chau, shared a live demonstration of their latest Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology, a cutting-edge advancement that helps kids and adults with severe disabilities to communicate and participate meaningfully with their environment.

The conference featured an exceptional lineup of speakers who shared their unique perspectives and expertise with the attendees. The diverse range of speakers provided valuable insights into the financial world, with discussions covering investment strategies, economic outlooks, and the future of finance. Among the distinguished speakers were:

Paul Ryan – Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and Partner of Solamere Capital

Uri Levine – Co-Founder of Waze and Bestselling Author

Jeff Ubben – Founder and Managing Partner of Inclusive Capital Partners

Purnima Puri – Managing Director and Governing Partner of HPS Investment Partners

Marcia Page – CEO and Co-Founder of MPowered Capital and Executive Chair of Värde Partners

Jody Gunderson – Managing Principal of AB CarVal

Marc Cohodes – A legendary short-seller

James Anderson – Managing Partner and CIO of Innovation at Lingotto Investment Manager

Dr. Jim Yong Kim – Former President of the World Bank Group, Vice Chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners and Senior Advisor of Two Bridge

Paul Ryan, the former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, stated "What makes this conference unique is both the attendees and the panelists. You're going to learn a lot but it's also a great place to network and to find people that you can work with. If you haven't been to this conference, you're doing yourself a disfavor. I guarantee that you're going to learn something new that will help you with your business and you're going to meet the right people to build relationships with."

Dr. Jim Yong Kim, Former President of the World Bank, shared his perspective, saying, "We looked at the roster of people that come to this conference and it's an incredibly impressive group of people. We would've come just to meet them. There's a real diversity of speakers. If you haven't come, definitely do. It'll be good for your business, for how you think about investments and the fact that you're able to support incredibly important work for disabled children, it's an added benefit."

The generous contributions raised through the conference will contribute to advancements in medical research, innovative treatments, and improved care for children facing various mental health challenges, which is an increasingly vital aspect of children's well-being. To date, the Prime Quadrant Foundation has raised over a million dollars.

"We are delighted to announce the remarkable success of the 11th Annual Prime Quadrant Conference," said Mo Lidsky, CEO of Prime Quadrant. "We are deeply grateful to our attendees, sponsors, and speakers for their unwavering support. We are proud of the fact that we have raised over a million dollars through our annual conferences, and hope that can make a tangible difference in the lives of countless children and families, through world-class organizations like SickKids and Holland Bloorview."

The next conference is scheduled for October 30th, 2024. For more information about next year's event and the organizations it supports, please visit www.pqconference.com.

About SickKids Foundation

SickKids is both a local children's hospital and a global leader in pediatric health-care. We treat broken arms and appendicitis, rare brain cancers and fetal heart defects. Our patients come from all corners of Ontario, the country, and even the world. We perform most of Ontario's pediatric organ transplants and complex heart surgeries, and we're the province's largest child and youth mental health care provider.

In the new SickKids, our Slaight Family Integrated Mental Health Unit will anchor our entire Mental Health Care Continuum. Our Mental Health Care Continuum extends from the hospital to the community and supports up to 80,000 mental health visits and contacts with patients and families per year.

Never before have the mental health needs of children and youth been more important. To keep up with growing demand and ensure patients receive the best possible care we need to invest in our facilities.

About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital believes in creating a world where all youth and children belong. We are the only children's rehabilitation hospital in Canada focused on combining world-class care, transformational research, and academic leadership in the field of child and youth rehabilitation and disability. We are a top 40 Canadian research hospital that is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto. Providing both inpatient and outpatient services, Holland Bloorview is renowned for its expertise in co-creating with clients and families to provide exceptional care and is the only organization to ever achieve 100% in three successive quality surveys by Accreditation Canada.

Holland Bloorview is a founding member of Kids Health Alliance, a network of partners working to create a high quality, consistent and coordinated approach to pediatric health care that is centered around children, youth and their families. Together dream big. Together we champion a world of possibility. For more information or to donate, please visit hollandbloorview.ca or connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the parent-blog BLOOM.

SOURCE Prime Quadrant

For further information: [email protected]