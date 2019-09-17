THC Submits new product application to Health Canada for Pure Cannabis Sticks

THC.CSE

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that it has submitted a new product application to Health Canada for THC BioMed's Pure Cannabis Sticks. Pure Cannabis Sticks are filtered, paper cylinders filled with pure THC BioMed cannabis.

Pure Cannabis Sticks are to be manufactured using THC BioMed's automated production machine. They are to be packaged in lots of 3 and 20. Each Pure Cannabis Stick is intended for a single-use session and has a biodegradable filter.

The filters are natural, rapidly degrading and commercial-quality, made using raw materials that include flax, cotton, and manila hemp, with no artificial compounds. The purpose of the filters is convenience only. A filter is there to stop loose cannabis from going into a user's mouth.

"We look forward to the approval of our Pure Cannabis Sticks," commented John Miller, CEO of THC Biomed, "The introduction of these automated cannabis pre-rolled cylinders would make a significant change in the cannabis industry."

If the Pure Cannabis Sticks are approved by Health Canada, THC BioMed (www.thcbiomed.com) intends to discuss co-manufacturing agreements with larger Licensed Producers, some of whom have already expressed an interest to THC. If these co-manufacturing agreements are realized, THC would manufacture pre-rolls on behalf of other Licensed Producers.

"We see great potential in Pure Cannabis Sticks. We expect them to provide a new and significant revenue stream for our company," Miller said, "We believe that licensed producers need to be more innovative and invent their own brands of new products that are better than what is available on the gray market, rather than copying and competing with current gray market products."

If the Pure Cannabis Sticks are approved by Health Canada, THC Biomed would be the first Canadian licensed cannabis producer to distribute Pure Cannabis Sticks.

THC is an ACMPR Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) Health Canada will give permission to distribute the Pure Cannabis Sticks, (b) Pure Cannabis Sticks will be manufactured using THC BioMed's automated production machine, (c) Pure Cannabis Sticks be packaged in lots of 3 and 20, (d) Each Pure Cannabis Stick will have a biodegradable filter, (e) Pure Cannabis Sticks will make a significant change in the cannabis industry, (f) THC BioMed will discuss co-manufacturing agreements with larger Licensed Producers and, if realized, THC will manufacture pre-rolls on behalf of other Licensed Producers (g) Pure Cannabis Sticks will provide a new and significant revenue stream for the Company (h) THC Biomed will be the first Canadian licensed cannabis producer to distribute Pure Cannabis Sticks and (i) THC will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

