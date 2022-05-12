That's a Win! NorthStar Gaming launches NorthStar Bets brand in Ontario

The launch campaign titled, That's a Win, introduces and educates consumers about the many features and benefits of the NorthStar Bets gaming platform and positions NorthStar Bets as a winning choice amongst consumers. The advertising direction is reflective of the exceptional experience NorthStar Bets provides players within its truly unique sportsbook experience.

The campaign was proudly produced in Ontario with local talent, reaffirming NorthStar Gaming's commitment to bringing economic benefits to the province of Ontario – now that's a win!

"As we built the NorthStar Bets platform, we knew the brand needed to reflect our vision of becoming Ontario's most engaging casino and sportsbook while also conveying the unique aspects of the NorthStar Gaming ecosystem to consumers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner NorthStar Gaming. "That's a Win provides Ontarians with a memorable introduction to the brand and our platform. As an Ontario-based online betting platform and sportsbook, we're excited to get NorthStar Bets into the hands of Ontario consumers."

That's a Win is currently in market across various channels and NorthStar Bets social channels are also live on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Award-winning creative agency Leo Burnett developed the NorthStar Bets brand in partnership with the NorthStar Gaming team. Starcom is managing media buying and North Strategic is leading PR.

NorthStar Bets' Senior NHL Insider Chris Johnston provides insights and commentary for NorthStar Bets consumers with his extensive coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs and NHL. Chris is considered one of North America's top hockey insiders covering the inner workings of the NHL and routinely breaks major stories from across the league. Additionally, legendary veteran Canadian sportscaster Rod Black serves as host and brand ambassador for NorthStar Bets, providing sports insights and commentary across the platform's social channels and in-app content.

To support brand growth and consumer awareness, NorthStar Gaming has established a robust omnichannel advertising and marketing services arrangement with Torstar Corporation. Readers of thestar.com have access to sports betting and wagering content created by the NorthStar Bets content team at thestar.com/sports/sports-betting. NorthStar Gaming is also the official and exclusive sportsbook and casino affiliate partner of Parleh Media Group.

To register for NorthStar Bets, please visit www.northstarbets.ca and for more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

