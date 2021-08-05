TGS Esports Reports Record Monthly Revenue of $282,220 in First Month of New Fiscal Year

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (OTCQB: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is excited to start their new fiscal year with a record month of revenue.

In the month of July TGS generated $282,220 in revenue, more than TGS reported in the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year combined.

The revenue came from multiple aspects of the company including:

Release of additional Pepper features supporting new partnerships with large international brands including HyperX, MyBookie, and Clearly.

A strong start to ticket sales for Pinnacle, TGS' major in person esports event taking place in October (https://investtgs.com/news/news-details/2021/TGS-Announces-Pinnacle-Canadas-First-Live-Esports-Event-Post-Pandemic-October-8-10-at-the-Vancouver-Convention-Centre/default.aspx).

A sold out Lets Make Big Moves event put on by TGS' latest acquisition, Even Matchup Gaming. This event will take place in New York from January 7 th to 9 th , 2022.

from to 9 , 2022. Developer partnerships in which TGS ran tournaments, events, production, and content creation directly for developers of popular games such as Conqueror's Blade.

New scholastic partnerships with institutions including NorQuest College, Wilfred Laurier University, University Canada West, LaSalle College , and more.

"The last twelve months we have been strategically building our company with a focus on making this fiscal year all about revenue. With the foundation we have built and the acquisitions we have made we are primed to accomplish our goals. July is a great start." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "Our goal is to provide value to all of our partners. With the network TGS now has, along with the resumption of large live events and the planned re-opening of our Vancouver facility, we have a value offering that is unparalleled."

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including with respect to: the continued partnership with large international brands including but not limited to HyperX, MyBookie and Clearly; the successful completion of Pinnacle, Lets Make Big Moves, and other TGS events; the implementation of scholastic partnerships with certain educational institutions including but not limited to NorQuest College, Wilfred Laurier University, University Canada West, and LaSalle College; and the implementation of developer partnerships in which TGS runs tournaments, events, production, and ‎content creation directly for developers of popular games such as Conqueror's ‎BladeSuch statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, specifically on its ability to host events such as Pinnacle, Lets Make Big Moves and other TGS events; the possibility that the Company's partnerships with large international brands including but not limited to HyperX, MyBookie and Clearly will terminate or otherwise fail to materialize; the possibility that scholastic partnerships with certain educational institutions including but not limited to ‎NorQuest College, Wilfred Laurier University, University Canada West, and LaSalle College‎ will fail to materialize; the developer partnerships in which TGS runs tournaments, events, production, and ‎content creation directly for developers of popular games such as Conqueror's ‎Blade will fail to materialize; the potential impact of the announcement of any of the foregoing events on relationships, including regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and customers; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with ‎extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; the ‎diversion of management time on any of the foregoing events; technological risks associated with operating an esports platform; and other risks that are ‎customary to companies operating businesses such as the business of the Company‎No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Spiro Khouri, [email protected]