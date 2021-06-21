TGS Esports Inc. Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (OTCQB: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). TGS commenced trading on the OTCQB at market open on June 15th, 2021, under the symbol "TGSEF".

"Listing on the OTCQB is another important milestone for TGS. It affords us greater visibility within the investment community and provides valuable capital markets exposure. This is vital as we continue to partner with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers and grow TGS." stated Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS.

The OTCQB® Market is the venture tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on the OTCQB will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. TGS common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol TGS.

The OTCQB® Venture Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade TGSEF. The OTCQB® Venture Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for early stage, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

