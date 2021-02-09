TGS Esports Inc. Announces Launch of TGS Mexico to Support Fast Growing Central American Customer Base

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce the launch of TGS Mexico, a new division of the Company focused on servicing its fast growing customer base in Central America.

TGS, in partnership with Nacion Gamer, has delivered its first two events for the Mexican market. On November 28, 2020 over 12,500 people registered for a Call of Duty Mobile event called Play Like You Mean It, presented by Carl's Jr. The event was watched live by over 1,100 people and has since been watched over 26,000 times. Video of the event can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/39WcQKZ.

The two parties teamed up again on January 28, 2021 to present an event celebrating the opening of the 300th Carl's Jr. location in Mexico. This event featured eight top Mexican streamers playing Call of Duty Warzone and the broadcast was seen live by over 1,500 people and has been viewed over 135,000 times. Video of this broadcast can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3aG5tXc.

The launch of TGS Mexico is an important milestone for TGS as it allows the Company to better serve its Central American customers through a dedicated team and platform focused on the esports trends in their market. The success of the Company's recent events highlights the significant growth opportunities available in the Mexican esports market.

Deeper access to the Mexican market allows for another avenue of revenue and user acquisition for TGS. Having a dedicated team focused on this market allows TGS to embed itself with the local scene and ensure the events being put on serve the market accordingly.

This new entity allows TGS to work in the local currency which is vital to brands and partners looking to engage in esports tournaments and or events.

As TGS continues to work with some of the biggest brands globally to deliver world class esports experiences, the Company is seeing significant growth in the number of users it has access to. Over the last three months TGS has interacted with over 25,000 players participating in over 40 events. With the upcoming official launch of the Pepper platform, TGS will have direct access to players who participate in its events.

"We have been able to put on two successful events in Mexico with a great partner in Nacion Gamer." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "By providing an all-in-one esports solution for large consumer brands, we are providing companies with new and better ways to connect with their audience."

In 2020, the esports and video games market in Mexico was estimated at 988 million U.S. dollars and it is forecast to increase with a compound annual growth rate of eight percent until 2024, when it will reach 1.34 billion U.S. dollars according to Statista1.

The partnership between Nacion Gamer and TGS is expected to continue with more events being announced soon.

______________________ 1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/935146/revenue-esport-gaming-market-mexico/

TGS works with fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to address the esports demographic by building their esports presence and community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events, both live and online. TGS works with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Red Bull, HyperX, Pepsi, Shaw Cable, Telcel, and Ubisoft to expand their reach by delivering unparalleled, all-in-one exports experiences.

