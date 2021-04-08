TGS Esports Inc. Announces a Packed April With 21 Esports Event Dates Scheduled

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce a packed lineup of esports events in April that features a combination of 21 TGS branded and white-label event dates.

Additionally, and due to high demand, TGS is bringing back weekday events featuring Teamfight Tactics, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite, sponsored by Monstercat, HyperX, Encorp Pacific, and Red Bull. TGS will also host a Valorant tournament, sponsored by NorQuest College, on Saturday April 10th to round out its own hosted events for the month. These events are free to join and registration is open by visiting www.thegamingstadium.com

The Calrissian Cup, a series TGS announced on January 5th that features the largest ever prize pool for Star Wars: Squadons continues as part of a 10 month series. The sold out event is the top stream in the Star Wars: Squadrons category on Twitch and has been viewed by over 15,500 people since the series started in January. The event is broadcast live and can be seen at twitch.tv/thegamingstadium.

April wraps up with a two day Valorant tournament put on by TGS partners NorQuest College and features a prize pool of over $2,000. The event is free to enter by visiting www.thegamingstadium.com and will be streamed live on Twitch at twitch.tv/norquestesports.

"The best events attract the most players and we continue to see incredibly high demand and sold out events across all of the tournaments TGS is running–both directly and for our partners." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS Esports Inc. "We are seeing unsurpassed demand and our event team is growing to accommodate our expanding list of partners. We have 21 event dates in April and it grows month over month."

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and other risks that are customary to companies operating businesses such as the business of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

