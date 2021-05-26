TGS Announces Two Year Anniversary, Celebrates $170,000 in Prize Giveaways, and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce its two year anniversary since the company began operation. Over the last two years, the company has made incredible progress and hit major growth milestones.

Key highlights over the last 2 years include:

450 successful esports events run and produced by the in house TGS team

Over $170 ,000 given away in esports event prizes

,000 given away in esports event prizes Largest single day esports event in Mexico , attracting over 10,000 concurrent players

, attracting over 10,000 concurrent players Partnerships with major brands including Red Bull, HyperX, and Telcel

Growth of the TGS team from 13 to 30

Completed cornerstone acquisitions including Pepper Esports, Volcanic and Discover Management

"The incredibly strong position TGS is in today is a testament to the quality of the team we have built over the last two years." Said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "We are now out of our development phase and into our revenue growth phase, and our sales pipeline has never been so strong."

Upcoming TGS Events

In celebration of its success over the last two years, TGS is giving away over $7,500 in prizes in June. The event schedule is as follows:

June 3 : $250 Fortnite

: Fortnite June 5 : $1000 Hearthstone

: Hearthstone June 6 : $500 R6 Siege

: R6 Siege June 10 : $250 CoD Warzone

: $250 CoD Warzone June 12 : $1000 Valorant

: $1000 Valorant June 12-13 : $400 Calrissian Cup Minor

: Calrissian Cup Minor June 17 : $250 Rocket League

: Rocket League June 19-20 : $2000 League of Legends

: League of Legends June 24 : $250 Fall Guys

: Fall Guys June 26 : $500 Apex Legends

: Apex Legends June 27 : $1000 MTG Arena

: MTG Arena June 29 : $250 CS:GO

: $250 CS:GO Every Wednesday: $250 Teamfight Tactics Weekly

Event dates and prize pools are subject to change without notice. For the most up to date event schedule and registration details please visit https://www.thegamingstadium.com/events/

Pepper Esports Platform Updates

The Pepper team continues to delivery important updates to the Pepper platform based on direct customer feedback. The latest release of Pepper (v3.4.0) includes:

Updates to bracket standings

Implementation of physical prizes in online tournaments

Improvements to how changes to team assignments are handled

Visual and functional bug fixes

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and other risks that are customary to companies operating businesses such as the business of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Spiro Khouri"

Spiro Khouri, CEO

TGS Esports Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

For further information: [email protected]