TGS Announces Record Viewership in Back to Back Weekend Tournaments

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce two record shattering weekends of white label events.

Over the weekend of March 5-7th, TGS ran four events for its partner brands, including Telcel and NorQuest College. These events had 1400+ players participating and attracted 35,000+ viewers on their TGS produced live streams, setting new participation and viewership records for the company.

The following weekend, March 12-14th, TGS ran two more events for its partner brands that attracted 96,000+ viewers, which was another new and significant participation and viewership record for TGS. Both of these streams featured the popular game title Rocket League, and both streams led Twitch's Rocket League viewership category throughout the day.

"Brands spent over $500 million on esports events & sponsorship in 20201 and they are looking to spend their money where it has the greatest impact." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "We make it an easy decision for brands to spend their money with TGS."

The weekend's event streams can be viewed at:

Womens Car Ball Championships ( March 13 ): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/948057128

): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/948057128 Daily Hive Signature Series ( March 13 ): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/948472839

): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/948472839 NorQuest College League of Legends ( March 7 ): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/941096216

): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/941096216 Claro Gaming Last Man Standing ( March 7 ): https://business.facebook.com/gaming/NacionGamer.Oficial/videos/929467481127785/

): https://business.facebook.com/gaming/NacionGamer.Oficial/videos/929467481127785/ Altiora $2000 Open ( March 6 ): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/939369019

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

