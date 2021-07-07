TGS Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Collegiate Esports Development Program with $32,000 in Scholarships and Grants Available

The Collegiate Champions Series is available to all Canadian post-secondary students. It will take place virtually with tournaments beginning July 10th, Virtual Classroom Workshops starting in the fall, followed thereafter by a Case Competition in the winter.

Developed by TGS's recently acquired Volcanic Media Inc. the program will advance the Canadian Esports Industry and create opportunities for Canadian students to pursue careers in esports.

Students can win $22,000 in scholarships and four paid internships at TGS. The school with the most participants will win the School Spirit Award – a $10,000 technology upgrade for their esports program.

"Esports has exploded in the collegiate space with programs being launched in schools all over Canada. There are curriculums, events, dedicated facilities, and more. With this program, we are creating a new vertical for students and faculty to get involved with no barrier to entry," said Spiro Khouri, CEO, TGS. "The program is a great way for schools looking to get into the esports space to work with our team, at no risk to them, and learn all about integration in bigger ways."

The program is designed to create interest and opportunities within gaming and focuses on three key pillars: PLAY, LEARN, ADVANCE.

The PLAY pillar kicks off with a series of collegiate tournaments for Candian post-secondary students from coast to coast. Students will compete in both Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Rocket League with $22,000 in scholarship prizing on the line.

LEARN, the second pillar teaches students and educators the fundamentals of the esports industry. Virtual classes will take place over a 12-week period, in the fall of 2021, covering esports community leadership, content creation and community development, and business development. Discussions about career opportunities within gaming will be weaved throughout the sessions.

The third pillar, ADVANCE, offers students the opportunity to apply their knowledge in the Champions Series Case Competition. Students will develop and present their own innovative ideas for a chance to win an additional $10,000 in grants in winter 2021. Four top-performing students will receive paid internships at TGS Esports.

"Our priority since day one at Volcanic has been to improve the talent pipeline for Canadian esports," said Shawn Caldera, CEO, Volcanic Media. As the industry continues to scale rapidly, there must be easily accessible, low-cost, and high-value programs to set up existing and future talent for success. The Collegiate Champions Series is precisely that; we're doing more than hosting a tournament and calling it a day. We're building a solid esports future in Canada."

Students can sign up to participate at TGS.gg/Champs.

TGS and Volcanic would like to thank our scholastic partners for the event: Wilfrid Laurier University, University Canada West, and La Salle College. Their students will receive additional benefits, including esports career seminars, and lectures. University Canada West will also host an exclusive MBA Case Competition for their graduate students.

