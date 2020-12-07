TGS and United States Esports Association team up to host #worldconnected series Rocket League Invitational

The #worldconnectedseries (#wcs20) is an event put on by the Global Esports Federation featuring a global collective of esports events ( https://www.globalesports.org/post/inaugural-worldconnected-series-launched-to-convene-the-world-s-esports-community ). The event features seven regions, including North America, with each region being awarded to a partner organization. The USEA was selected as the North American partner and, in turn, brought on TGS.

"We are honoured to be working with the USEA. I have been fortunate to get to know Miguel and his team and they are amazing to work with," said Spiro Khouri, founder and CEO of TGS Esports. "We are grateful for the opportunity to grow our partnership with the USEA and bring this Rocket League event to life."

The North American portion of event will take place on Saturday December 19th at 6pm PST. It can be viewed live online for free. The event will be an invitational and feature prominent amateur from all over North America to compete for a $2,000 prize, with $3,000 made available to charities of the teams' choice.

"We are very excited for this event," said Miguel Gil, Founder of the United States Esports Federation. "The USEA was built to develop recreational esports and this event is a great opportunity to showcase our intentions and growth."

As part of the event there will be an open qualifier on Sunday December 13th which will be free to enter. Information on the qualifier can be found here: https://www.thegamingstadium.com/event/tgs-open-series-featuring-rocket-league-9/.

For more information, please visit www.thegamingstadium.com, https://www.esportsus.org/, or https://www.globalesports.org.

Consulting Agreement

The Company also wishes to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Gopal Patel (the "Consultant") dated November 24, 2020, pursuant to which the Consultant will assist the Company with the development and outreach for new sales and sponsorship opportunities for its business (the "Services"). As partial consideration for the Services, following completion of the first month of the term of the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay to the Consultant a fee of $3,000, payable in common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price equal to the Discounted Market Price on the date of issue, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the United States Esports Association

The United States Esports Association is an American nonprofit supporting the development of recreational esports along the pillars of education, recreation, and diversity and inclusion. Founded in 2018 by Miguel Gil (he/him/his), the United States Esports Association is the member representative of the US to the Global Esports Federation.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports Inc. is an organization focused on creating the ultimate esports experience. TGS is made up of industry professionals with 20+ combined years in the space of tournament organization, league facilitation, and production. This experience combined with the proposed acquisition of Pepper Esports Inc. (https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/tgs-esports-announces-signing-of-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-leading-competitive-esports-platform-pepper-esports-804515174.html) allows TGS to offer a full suite of tools needed for any player or tournament organizer in esports. TGS is also the owner of Canada's first dedicated esports arena, The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, British Columbia, which opened in June 2019.

