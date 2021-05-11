TGS and EMG Announce 2021 Schedule for Canada's Premier Annual Super Smash Brothers Tournament -- GOML -- sponsored by Red Bull

The event trailer can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/fo0ihlqESog.

"GOML is a staple of the fighting game community, and with each passing year it shatters Canadian participation and viewership records." Said Joe Cribari, CEO of EMG. "We are looking forward to working closely with the TGS team to deliver another world class event."

"As we work through our acquisition with EMG, we are excited to work closely with Joe and his team to bring another record-breaking year to the Super Smash scene." Said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "This event is a big opportunity for us to demonstrate the power of the combined EMG and TGS teams."

GOML Online Tournament Schedule

Super Smash Bros. Melee Singles (NA and EU) – June 19-20

Super Smash Bros. for Ultimate Singles (NA and EU) – June 26-27

$1,000 prize pool for each main event per region.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

About EMG

Even Matchup Gaming (EMG) is Canada's premiere fighting game tournament organizer & broadcaster. Founded in 2012, they have executed 300+ local, regional, and national events for the esports community developing one of the strongest grassroots followings in the world.

Summary of Acquisition

TGS will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of EMG ("EMG Shares") for the aggregate purchase price of CAD$1,100,000.00 (the "Purchase Price")(the "Acquisition"); The Purchase Price will be paid via the issuance of up to 5,500,000 common shares of TGS to EMG (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price per share of CAD $0.20.

Joseph Cribari will enter into an employment agreement with TGS providing that Mr. Cribari will be employed with a title to be determined for a minimum period of two years from the date of closing of the Acquisition with TGS.

The Consideration Shares will be subject to a contractual lock-up, periods ranging between 24 and 36 months. The LOI contains, and the definitive agreement will provide for, customary representations, warranties and. Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions, including: (i) the negotiation of a definitive agreement, (ii) the completion of satisfactory due diligence, (iii) the approval of the boards of directors of the Company and EMG, (iv) obtaining all required consents, waivers and approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and (vi) other customary closing conditions.

