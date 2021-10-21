TGA Announces New Development Division, GALA Developments, Celebrating Inspiring Places and the People That Make Them

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Take note: there's a new player in real estate development, and with a dozen major projects hitting the market within the next 3 years, they're a force to be reckoned with.

Last month TGA Group announced the launch of GALA Developments, a premium developer of exceptionally-crafted buildings for residential, commercial, and industrial use. "GALA leverages six decades of experience from TGA to create a new real estate development company, dedicated to crafting a legacy of quality buildings and strong communities," says John Gagliano, COO at TGA and now President of GALA Developments. "We're a small team, but we're growing quickly and we're making big moves across the GTA."

The company's first residential project, Danny Danforth, debuted earlier this summer, bringing boutique hotel-inspired living, thoughtful amenities, and top-of-the-line features and finishes to one of Toronto's most beloved neighbourhoods. "It's an example of what homebuyers can expect from GALA," says Manager of Planning and Development, Madeleine Nelson, "Our mission is to leverage innovation, passion, and craftsmanship to deliver healthier living through wellness-centred design."

That philosophy applies not only to residential projects, but across the board. "GALA celebrates inspiring places and the people – the builders, visionaries, planners, thinkers, partners, residents, visitors, workers - who bring them to life," says John Gagliano.

Though GALA launched just nine months ago, the company already has big plans with 12 major developments coming to market in the next 3 years. There's a high-end luxury condominium in Forest Hill and a 19-storey residential building in downtown Barrie. GALA is developing in Bond Head, a low-rise residential community in Bradford West Gwillimbury and The Orchard District, a multi-tower residential mixed-use development over the restored orchards of Mississauga. They also have residential developments planned across the city, including mid-rises and high-rises in Liberty Village, Bloorcourt, the Fashion District and in North York on Yonge Street.

In addition to the strong portfolio of residential projects in the works, the company also has four industrial sites planned for Brampton, Vaughan, North York, and the Airport Corporate Centre in Mississauga, with construction starting as soon as spring 2022.

It might seem an impressive portfolio for a new developer, but it makes perfect sense when you realize that, despite their small size, the GALA team has decades of combined experience in construction and real estate development, and they're growing fast. The team shares a vision for sustainable and enduring city building that enhances quality of life. They hire the best and encourage them to get even better through opportunities for education, mentorship, and career growth.

"People are the heart of our company," says GALA Vice President, Vito M. Valela. "Whether it's our employees, our partners, our clients, our investors, or our homeowners, it's the people that truly make a GALA community."

With a strong set of people already in place, and the knowledge and experience brought over from TGA, GALA is sure to reach great heights in the industry.

TGA Group is a family-owned and operated, one-source provider of leasing and construction services. The company's integrity, combined with diligence, passion and strong leadership, allow them to create long term value down to the last detail. TGA strives to create spaces that reflect the way people want to live and work today, while evolving for tomorrow.

GALA Developments is a real estate development company that delivers exceptionally-crafted buildings for residential, commercial, and industrial use. GALA projects are built to the highest standards and imbued with sustainable features. The company's holistic approach, from planning and design, to construction, delivery, and customer care, provides greater control over every project, resulting in a better product and in quality you can trust.

When a neighbourhood is as iconic as the Danforth, it's more than a location – it's a way of life. Fresh and modern, contemporary but comfortable, Danny Danforth celebrates the Danforth with something for every taste. The midrise architecture is reminiscent of a contemporary boutique hotel, filled with sophisticated studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom suites complete with balconies, terraces, lake and city views. Modern amenities cater to today's urban lifestyle in one of Toronto's most beloved neighbourhoods.

