TFN Realty Wins Gold for Best Sales Team at The Nationals by the National Association of Home Builders

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - TFN Realty, a leading real estate brokerage specializing in pre-construction, resale, sales, and marketing, has been awarded Gold for Best Sales Team at The Nationals by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Presented on February 25, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, this award recognizes TFN Realty's exceptional sales performance and strategic market leadership in partnership with Empire Communities, one of North America's top homebuilders.

In 2024 alone, TFN Realty sold over 900 homes, representing approximately 20% of all new home sales in Ontario.

TFN Realty Wins Gold for Best Sales Team at The Nationals by NAHB – Leading New Home Sales & Pre-Construction Experts in Ontario (CNW Group/TFN Realty Inc., Brokerage)

A Winning Team Focused on People & Performance

"Our success comes from putting customers and partners first," said Nicole Lombardi, Vice President of Sales at TFN Realty. "Winning Gold for Best Sales Team reflects our team's expertise, dedication, and strategic approach. Our collaboration with Empire Communities has driven exceptional results in a competitive market."

Strategic Innovation & Market Leadership

TFN Realty's success is built on cutting-edge technology, an extensive broker network, and customized sales strategies that maximize engagement and conversions.

Broker Network Engagement – TFN Realty connects with 40,000+ realtors, ensuring maximum exposure for builder clients like Empire Communities.

Technology-Driven Sales – The real-time Broker Portal and TFN's proprietary Point of Sale system streamline transactions and sales processes.

Sales Acceleration Programs – Custom initiatives, including the Post-Construction Program, help move unsold inventory efficiently.

Targeted Digital Marketing – Strategic social media and email campaigns drive buyer interest and broker engagement.

Setting the Standard for New Home Sales

"At TFN Realty, we are more than a brokerage—we are a strategic partner," said Diana Victoria Quinn, Broker of Record & Senior Vice President. "Winning Gold for Best Sales Team is a testament to our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering results for our clients and builder partners."

About TFN Realty

TFN Realty is a leading real estate brokerage based in Vaughan, Ontario, specializing in pre-construction and resale sales, marketing, and builder partnerships. TFN Realty is the exclusive sales partner for Empire Communities in Canada.

About The Nationals by NAHB

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) The Nationals Awards is the largest and most prestigious awards program recognizing sales, marketing, and design excellence in the homebuilding industry.

Daniel Ciccotelli, [email protected], 416-789-0288