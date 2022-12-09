TFN Realty Inc., Brokerage is recognized by the National Association of Home Builders

TFN Receives Sales Team of The Year, Silver Award.

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - GTA-based real estate brokerage TFN Realty Inc. is celebrating award success. It is honored to receive the Silver Award from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for Sales Team of The Year. Alongside the prestigious Silver Award, TFN Realty will be up against leaders in the industry for the Gold award in the new year.



This program, presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), is the largest and most prestigious awards ceremony recognizing the best new-home sales and marketing in North America. Awards will be presented at the National Gala on January 31, 2023, at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.



Over the moon with the team's success is TFN Realty's president Dan Flomen, "I am hugely proud of the whole team. The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, and to be recognized by the NAHB as the leading sales team in our industry and among the best of the best is an absolute honor. The award recognizes and celebrates determination, integrity, creativity, endurance, and service. Our success is owed to three things; the people in our team (Lauren Carrol, Jodi Smillie, Sarah Calder, and Sofia Poshni) and their passion for building clients and communities we represent.

TFN Realty Inc. is one of the most innovative brokerages, leveraging technology to optimize its operations and create maximum revenue for our clients. Led by Dan Flomen, with over 30 years in the industry, TFN Realty offers creative marketing techniques which increase the profit margin for developers and builder clients. In addition, their research focuses on finding a suitable catalyst to keep velocity to hit developers' sales targets.



TFN Realty's backbone and main driver to success is its onsite agents, who are an extension of their clients, making TFN Realty a force to be reconned within the real estate business.

SOURCE TFN Realty

For further information: Mauricio Martinez, [email protected], 4165703434