TFI Spotlights Canada's Thriving FinTech Sector by Hosting the World FinTech Festival in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto Finance International (TFI) is partnering with the Singapore FinTech Festival to host the World FinTech Festival in Canada, in collaboration with the Government of Ontario, on December 8th and 10th, 2020.

The online event is being held as an official part of the Singapore FinTech Festival — the world's largest FinTech event, which runs from December 7th to the 11th. This year's online event runs 24-hours a day and features more than 40 events in FinTech hubs around the globe.

Pandemic Accelerating Canada's Thriving FinTech Scene

"The pandemic has only accelerated the growth of FinTech in Canada and partnering with the Singapore FinTech Festival is an important opportunity to highlight Canada's thriving FinTech ecosystem on the global stage," explains TFI President and CEO Jennifer Reynolds.

The Canadian program at the Festival will feature a line-up of expert speakers and engaging topics across two half-day events that will take place on December 8th and 10th, 2020. Events will be broadcast live to Singapore FinTech Festival attendees from around the world.

World FinTech Festival – Canada Event Highlights

December 8, 2020 -- 8:30am EST

Welcome to the World FinTech Festival in Canada

Welcome remarks from the Honourable Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Province of Ontario and Jennifer Reynolds, President and CEO of Toronto Finance International. Followed by presentation on Canada's FinTech ecosystem.

December 10, 2020 – 8:30am EST

Diversity and Inclusion in Canada

An expert panel — including The Honourable Minister Mary Ng, Federal Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, Vicki Saunders, Founder of SheEO, and Peggy Van de Plaasche, Founding Partner, Roar VC — will highlight why Canada has prioritized diversity and inclusion and how to continue to drive progress on this important business and societal priority.

Visit tfi.ca to register and view the full agenda and line-up of speakers.

TFI Leading Delegation of Top Canadian FinTechs to the Singapore FinTech Festival

In addition to hosting the World FinTech Festival in Canada, TFI is leading a virtual trade mission to the Singapore FinTech Festival with a delegation of eight top FinTech companies from across Canada. These missions, supported by a contribution from Global Affairs Canada's CanExport Associations program, provide a unique opportunity to bring Canada's thriving FinTech innovation ecosystem, and the broader Canadian financial sector, to the global stage.

"Canada's delegation at the virtual event showcases the progressive, ongoing partnership between government and industry in supporting Canada's FinTech companies," says Reynolds. "Our innovation ecosystem is robust and growing, and home to Toronto's densest cluster of AI startups in the world with Canada's AI sector ranking 4th globally according to the Global AI Index."

Canadian FinTechs participating in the mission are: Blockchain Intelligence Group, FactR, INETCO Systems Ltd., mimik Technology Inc., nanopay Corporation, Overbond, Timechain, and Quantolio.

FinTech in Canada

Canada is ranked as the most stable banking system in the G7 while Toronto is North America's second largest financial centre. Ontario has the second largest innovation and tech industry in North America, with almost 24,000 tech firms employing over 323,000 highly qualified technology professionals. Ontario is also one of the top producers of STEM grads in North America, producing almost 50,000 per year.

About Toronto Finance International (TFI)

Toronto Finance International (TFI) is a public-private partnership between Canada's three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI's mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto's financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. For more information about TFI, please visit www.tfi.ca or follow us on Twitter: @TFI_Canada and LinkedIn: Toronto Finance International

About the Singapore FinTech Festival

The Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) is one of the largest gatherings of the global FinTech community. According to the inaugural Global Fintech Index City Ranking 2020 report, Singapore is the FinTech leader in Asia Pacific (APAC) and the fourth FinTech city in the world. In 2019, the Festival attracted more than 60,000 participants from 140 countries. Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival has moved to a hybrid virtual and physical format. This year the Festival is expected to attract more than 100,000+ participants from around the globe.

