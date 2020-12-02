TFG Financial Corporation Announces Roberto Cortese as President

Roberto Cortese joined the Travelers Financial Group in December 2005 with a mission and strategy that emphasizes transformation and growth while leveraging Travelers' core competencies. Previous positions include CEO Coast Capital Savings Auto & Equipment Finance, Founding Member, Vice President and General Manager of De Lage Landen Canada; other senior positions included Managing Director of Danka Financial Services, CitiCapital and Newcourt.

"Roberto is the right leader for TFG Financial," said Jim Case, Chief Executive Officer, Travelers Financial Group. "He has extensive industry experience, a proven record of strong leadership and business development skills will help TFG Financial Corporation strengthen existing partnerships and create new strategic alliances. I am confident in our future and in Roberto's leadership as we continue to grow and expand our business offerings."

"I speak for everyone in TFG in thanking Jim for his leadership and dedication to the group of companies," said Roberto Cortese, President, TFG Financial Corporation. "I am excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company with such an extremely talented team."

Roberto Cortese continues to sit on the Coast Capital Savings Auto & Equipment Finance Board of Directors and is a valued advisor to many other businesses within Travelers Financial Group.

About TFG Financial Corporation

TFG Financial Corporation, formerly known as Travelers Financial Corporation, was founded in 1986. TFG's expansive origination network diversifies across many industries, risk segments and physical locations. TFG Financial Corporation has been a household name in the Canadian leasing space for decades through calculated risk-taking, customer-centric focus, and a strong management team.

