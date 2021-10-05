TextMeAnywhere Donating Over $100,000 Worth of Text-to-Landline Service to Small Businesses

We're donating 6 Months of free service to help small businesses. Tweet this

It's clear that today's consumer would rather text than wait on hold or leave a voicemail. Over 150 million text messages are already being sent to landlines daily and they go nowhere. TextMeAnywhere captures those messages so that potential business and customer opportunities don't get lost.

Considering the reduced staff and resources that many businesses are working with, texting will help improve efficiency and meet customer demand. With customer texting, it's much more effective and efficient to respond to simple requests, such as curbside pickup, inventory questions, hours of operation, and more.

For retailers to sign up, simply visit our website at www.textmeanywhere.com , click on the "Subscribe" button and use the code "FCOVID". TextMeAnywhere will cover the cost for the first 1,000 qualified retailers for up to six months of service.

For further information: Jeremy Rozen, Manager of Business Services. Call or text 1-888-234-8940 or email [email protected]

