Texas Chicken™ And Church's Texas Chicken™ Strengthens Its Commitment To Bringing The Flavorful, Legendary Taste Of Texas To The World With Addition Of Chef To International R&D Team

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Church's Chicken® , the global quick-service restaurant chain and it's international sister brands Texas Chicken™ and Church's Texas Chicken™, has added even more innovation to its research and development team with a new hire in the international test kitchen. Backed by more than 15 years of culinary experience and work in foodservice product innovations, Eric Stein joins the Church's family as International R&D Chef. Most recently serving as Culinary Innovation Manager for Buffalo Wild Wings, Stein brings a passion for emerging trends in flavor and creating crave-worthy new menu concepts.

"I am beyond thrilled to serve the brand through culinary innovation and new product development," said Stein. "The legacy of brand integrity and successful leadership made joining Church's a great option for me, and I look forward to contributing both creatively and in mentorship for the team."

Prior to his position with Buffalo Wild Wings, Stein served as Executive Chef, Menu Administration for GateGourmet, executing 200 million first-class, premium, and business-class in-flight meals delivered from 100 flight kitchens in more than 25 countries. His culinary experience also includes work at Newly Weds Foods, Johnson & Wales University, and The Greenbrier Hotel and Spa.

In his new position, Stein will leverage his culinary creativity to further operations in brand-directed new product development. His role will include ideation and recipe development, consumer validation, as well as working closely with franchisees to successfully launch localized new menu products. He will report to Mitch Langston, Senior Director, International Marketing for the brand,

"Eric's high-level culinary insight and expertise is a valuable addition to the Church's family," said Langston. "His diverse experience developing core menu concepts and brand strategy initiatives as well as demonstrated capabilities in leadership positions will inform his new role, while helping us grow and evolve our international leadership in bold, innovative tastes that can only be found at Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken."

About Church's Chicken® / Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brands Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken, Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Chicken®, Texas Chicken® or Church's Texas Chicken ® franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchiseget-started.php.

