Tex-Mex restaurant chain goes National
Jul 29, 2019, 09:00 ET
HALIFAX, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Alex Shtein, President of barBurrito Restaurants Inc., is pleased to announce a master franchise agreement with Grateful Foods Inc. (GFI) under which GFI will open and franchise barBurrito restaurants throughout Atlantic Canada. GFI is an affiliate of the Newfoundland and Labrador-based Abell Group. GFI will operate out of Halifax, and will be led by Rob Green. "We've worked and waited to find the ideal partner to bring our brand to the east coast, and we are confident that GFI is that," according to Shtein. "We look forward to dynamic, professionally managed growth in the region." The first Atlantic locations are already in negotiation in the Halifax – Dartmouth area.
barBurrito is a chain of franchised quick-service Mexican restaurants, anticipating the opening of its' 100th location in September. The concept was founded by Shtein in Toronto 10 years ago, and the brand has been carefully developed and grown, ensuring that operational standards are maintained throughout the system. Franchisee satisfaction is evidenced by the preponderance of multi-unit owners. With the Atlantic franchise, barBurrito will now operate coast to coast. Already as far west as Nanaimo, restaurants are open in Alberta through Quebec, with continued growth in all provinces. Master franchises operate in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and in select Ontario markets.
SOURCE BarBurrito Restaurants Inc
For further information: Grateful Foods Inc., info@gratefulfoodsinc.ca; barBurrito Restaurants Inc., info@barburrito.ca
