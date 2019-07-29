Tex-Mex restaurant chain goes National

HALIFAX, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Alex Shtein, President of barBurrito Restaurants Inc., is pleased to announce a master franchise agreement with Grateful Foods Inc. (GFI) under which GFI will open and franchise barBurrito restaurants throughout Atlantic Canada. GFI is an affiliate of the Newfoundland and Labrador-based Abell Group. GFI will operate out of Halifax, and will be led by Rob Green. "We've worked and waited to find the ideal partner to bring our brand to the east coast, and we are confident that GFI is that," according to Shtein. "We look forward to dynamic, professionally managed growth in the region." The first Atlantic locations are already in negotiation in the Halifax – Dartmouth area.