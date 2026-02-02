TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Teva Canada Limited (Teva Canada) is announcing a new commercialization and supply agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis Canada) for Mayzent® (siponimod), an innovative oral treatment for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) with active disease. Under the partnership, Teva Canada will assume exclusive responsibility for the promotion, distribution, and commercialization of Mayzent® in Canada.

This collaboration leverages Teva's established central nervous system (CNS) expertise and national commercial infrastructure, ensuring continued access to Mayzent® for Canadian patients and healthcare professionals. The agreement is designed to maximize the reach and impact of Mayzent®, building on Teva's established history with neurologists and MS specialists across the country.

"This is about more than a product - it's about people," said Fabien Paquette, General Manager, Teva Canada. "Through this partnership, we are reaffirming our dedication to the MS community and to patient-centred care. Teva Canada is proud to lead with purpose, ensuring access and support for those who need it most. We are all in for better health."

"This agreement reflects our shared responsibility to support people living with MS," said Dimitri Gitas, Country President, Novartis Canada "Through this partnership, we're strengthening support for Canadians living with multiple sclerosis and advancing better health outcomes nationwide."

Mayzent® is indicated in Canada for the treatment of patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) with active disease, as evidenced by relapses or imaging features characteristic of multiple sclerosis inflammatory activity, to delay the progression of physical disability.

About Teva Canada

Teva Canada, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), is proud to celebrate 60 years of serving the health of Canadians. As one of the world's largest suppliers of generic, biosimilar, and innovative medicines, we are all in for better health - committed to delivering reliable, high-quality treatments. With facilities in Markham, Stouffville, Toronto, and Montréal, we employ over 850 people and manufacture 70% of the medicines we sell in Canada locally, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and supporting the Canadian economy. Learn more at www.tevacanada.com.

