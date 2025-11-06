MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Teva Canada welcomes the recent announcement from Québec's Ministry of Health regarding changes to the reimbursement framework for extended-release methylphenidate products. Effective December 11, 2025, the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) will apply the "lowest price" method to the molecule category "methylphenidate (hydrochloride) Co. L.A (12 h)."

This reimbursement update ensures that patients in Québec will continue to have access to treatment options for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including those that meet the province's new pricing criteria. ACT Methylphenidate ER® is currently the only generic medication recognized by RAMQ as interchangeable with Concerta® on their List of Medications marketed in Canada.

Teva Canada remains committed to supporting patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with high-quality, accessible solutions.

"At Teva Canada, everything we do begins with the patient. This update from the RAMQ, which follows a recommendation from the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS), helps ensure that people living with ADHD in Quebec continue to have access to affordable, high-quality treatment options. Our commitment is to remove barriers to care and support healthcare professionals in delivering the best possible outcomes for patients."

- Fabien Paquette, General Manager, Teva Canada

Teva Canada continues to collaborate with pharmacists, prescribers, and patient advocacy groups to provide educational resources and support tools that enable informed treatment decisions.

