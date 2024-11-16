TetraMem Inc and SK hynix Announce Research Partnership

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, TetraMem Inc (www.tetramem.com) & SK hynix Inc (www.skhynix.com) announced that they have signed an SOW outlining their partnership on a joint research project to advance the promise of in-memory computing (IMC) for AI applications.

With the rapid growth of AI, we are transitioning from a compute-centric to a memory-centric paradigm, making the development of emerging memory technologies and IMC increasingly crucial for advancing AI performance and efficiency. The combination of complementary technologies from TetraMem, the world leading analog IMC startup with a fundamentally hardware and software platform; and SK hynix, the global leader in memory and AI memory technologies, will enable breakthroughs in the scalability and market accessibility of new memory computing architectures.

"We are thrilled to be working with SK hynix. This partnership not only strength our investment relationship, but also represents a major step forward in advancing and proliferating analog memory-based computing research, now coming to the forefront of the AI/ML conversation," Glenn GE, TetraMem's CEO and CO-founder.

Per Soogil Kim, Vice President of SK hynix: "This exciting collaboration foreshadows considerable improvements in the speed, capability, and power efficiency of AI compute. We look forward to working with the TetraMem team on this project."

