Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces Voting Results of 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting

ORLEANS, ON, June 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug development and discovery, is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Corporation's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation held in Montréal, province of Québec, on June 20, 2019, were approved.

Election of Directors and Resolutions

All of the nominees listed in Tetra's management information circular dated May 22, 2019 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, to the exception of Mr. Benoit Chotard, whose nomination for election as director of the Corporation was withdrawn by the Corporation after he announced his resignation, effective as of June 14, 2019, as indicated in the press release issued on June 14, 2019. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld Dr. Guy Chamberland

19,787,470

99.68

64,453

0.32 Dr. W.M. (Bill) Cheliak

19,793,048

99.70

58,875

0.30 Gregory Drohan

19,780,248

99.64

71,675

0.36 Carl Merton

17,877,431

90.05

1,974,492

9.95

The proposal to appoint McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, LLP as auditor of the Corporation and to authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, as presented in the Circular, was approved (99.78%) by the shareholders at the Meeting.

The amended and restated stock option plan of the Corporation as described in the Circular was approved (89.92%) by the shareholders at the Meeting. The amendment provides that the aggregate number of common shares reserved for the issuance under stock options granted to insiders, as a group, at any point in time, together with all the Corporation's previously established and outstanding stock option plans or grants, will not exceed 10% of the issued common shares.

The proposed amendment to the articles of incorporation of the corporation, as fully detailed in the Circular, was also approved (99.07%) by the shareholders at the Meeting.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical multifaced corporation with its primary focus in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a clinical trial program aimed at bringing novel drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Tetra Bio-Pharma's subsidiary, Tetra Natural Health, also focuses on the development and commercialization of natural health and self-care products as well as the sale of its hemp energy drinks.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com and www.tetranaturalhealth.com

Forward-looking statements

