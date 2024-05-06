As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, taking place May 5 to 11 in Canada, Alert Ready will be testing its system in most provinces and territories. See what time the test will be taking place in your region below.

OAKVILLE, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of EP Week, Alert Ready , Canada's national public alerting system, will be distributing a test alert to Canadians in participating provinces and territories on their television, radio and compatible wireless devices on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

"The Alert Ready system is a critical service that helps keep Canadians safe," says Director of Public Alerting at Pelmorex, Martin Belanger. "Testing provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the Alert Ready system and to validate that it works as intended in case of an actual emergency."

Alert Ready Roles (CNW Group/Pelmorex Corp.)

Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including but not limited to tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts. In 2023, the Alert Ready system distributed 1086 emergency alerts across Canada.

Why is there a test of the Alert Ready System?

Regular testing provides public safety officials with an opportunity to validate and improve the effectiveness and reliability of Alert Ready. Tests ensure that the Alert Ready system operates as intended during an imminent life-threatening situation.

Issuing a test alert is at the sole discretion of each provincial and territorial emergency management organization (EMO). The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires broadcasters and wireless service providers to distribute one test alert per year either in May and/or November.

Who issues alerts via Alert Ready?

Provincial, territorial and federal public safety authorities are responsible for issuing alerts, however, there is a multi-step process in delivering these alerts to the Canadian public. Each stakeholder plays a unique and vital role in the Alert Ready process.

New for testing taking place on May 8, 2024 :

During the test of the Alert Ready system on May 8, the Government of Canada will be issuing the test message that will be sent in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon. In the other provinces and territories, the test message will be issued by the respective emergency management organization.

Find out what time you can expect the test alert to happen in your area in the table below:

PROVINCE/TERRITORY LOCAL TESTING TIME Alberta 11:55 AM MDT British Columbia 10:55 AM PDT Manitoba 1:55 PM CDT New Brunswick 2:55 PM ADT Northwest Territories 9:55 AM MDT Nova Scotia 1:55 PM ADT Newfoundland and Labrador 3:25 PM NDT Nunavut 1:55 PM EDT Ontario 12:55 PM EDT on Wednesday, May 15 Prince Edward Island 12:55 PM ADT Quebec 1:55 PM EDT Saskatchewan 11:55 AM CST Yukon 10:55 AM YST

The Alert Ready system can help keep you safe. Check the compatibility of your device, to ensure you receive alerts, here .

What will the test sound/look like?

The sound will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with this distinct tone . In addition, radio and television broadcasters may use an audio version of the test alert message generated through a text-to-speech (TTS) software. The TTS functionality on wireless is managed by the device manufacturer and may be read to the recipient if the device supports this feature.

The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

Can I opt out?

Given the importance of warning Canadians of an imminent threat to the safety of life or property, Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts distributed through Alert Ready.

Will I receive more than one test alert?

For those provinces and territories that are participating in the test, only one alert will be issued. If you are receiving repeated alerts for the same message, your wireless device likely has a reminder feature set, causing the alert to repeat until you acknowledge it. Your wireless service provider can assist if this happens to you.

The Weather Network also distributes Alert Ready public alerts on all platforms as part of their mission to keep Canadians safe. If you are watching them on TV or using their app, you will receive the test alert from them too.

About Alert Ready

Alert Ready is Canada's emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio, and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system was developed with many partners, including federal, provincial, and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry, and wireless service providers. Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe.

To learn more, visit alertready.ca and follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter.

