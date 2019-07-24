Test Automation University Enrollment Surges to 20,000 in Six Months as Engineers Skill Up to Advance Career Paths

Fueled by pent-up demand to learn test automation skill sets, the free online educational hub expands to 23 courses, launches leaderboard of top 100 test automation experts

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Applitools , the leading provider of AI-Powered end-to-end Visual Testing and Monitoring, today announced Test Automation University has surpassed the 20,000 student mark since announcing its first course in January 2019. In addition, Test Automation University has identified the top 100 students based on scores from its 23 courses.

To see the full list of the Top 100 Test Automation University superstar students, visit: ( https://testautomationu.applitools.com/tau100.html )

Created as a community-driven collection of free educational training resources, Test Automation University (TAU) helps improve test automation skill sets for test engineers and developers. Test Automation University offers video courses with transcripts, quizzes to earn course credits, rankings and badges for more than 20 beginner and advanced test automation courses. The curriculum is provided for free by a faculty of more than 20 expert instructors with a shared goal of increasing test automation success rates globally.

"For me, the best part of Test Automation University is that it brings the biggest personalities in our field together in one open and easily accessible corner of the internet," said William de Witt , Test Lead at Western Cape Government. "Also, I can't express how happy I am that there is no cost to register. This allows everyone in the testing community and those who are interested in QA to see what it is all about. I think that TAU will also play a huge part in raising the standard of test automation globally."

To learn, build, identify, aggregate and amplify test automation strategies and techniques for free, enroll at Test Automation University today by visiting ( https://testautomationu.com ).

"In looking at the failure rate of test automation initiatives globally, we realized that there was a great need to build a centralized learning platform and a community for test automation engineers," said Raja Rao DV , Director of content and growth at Applitools and Head of TAU. "What we've seen is the creation of an ecosystem where conversations and collaboration can occur freely and openly. We also provided a Slack channel so students can connect with each other and it's really taken on a life of its own. Not only are people learning from the courses themselves, but they are learning from each other as well. Taking self-paced online courses can be lonely, so it's been incredible to see TAU students go on the learning journey together."

"When we first started Test Automation University, it was to create a one-stop-shop for people interested in test automation because the information was scattered all over the web," said Angie Jones , senior developer advocate at Applitools and director of TAU. "As we've moved forward, we've discovered a lot about how people learn and use the platform and we're constantly making it better. Today, we're working to curate different paths to help people who are interested in particular subjects, programming languages or technologies to help them advance their knowledge more efficiently. The result is a more clearly defined process that helps our students learn. It's been amazing to watch the enrollment grow in response."

To read more about some of the incredible students of TAU, visit Applitools blog by Angie: ( https://applitools.com/blog/test-automation-superstars )

"In the small company I work for, I'm the one who wrote automated UI tests," said Penny Howard , QA automation analyst at Flex Rental Solutions. "I didn't know anyone to ask, or even what to ask when I started, so Google was my best friend. Google tells you everything - the good, the bad, and the ugly. The Java Programming course on Test Automation University has shown me better ways of doing things. The API courses have shown me things about API testing that I simply didn't know. The most important thing to me is that it is slowly, but surely raising my confidence in my abilities."

Initially launched with just a few courses in January 2019, TAU has aggressively expanded its curriculum to now more than 20 courses covering subjects such as:

These courses are created by world-class instructors who are some of the best and brightest minds in the test automation space. A few of the newest faculty members delivering free video courses on TAU include Alan Richardson , author of books Java for Testers and Automating and Testing a REST API, Aparna Gopalakrishnan , Quality Engineering Consultant at Wipro Limited, Tariq King , Head of Quality at Ultimate Software, Meaghan Lewis , Engineering Manager at GitHub, Jonathan Lipps , Architect of the Appium project and Nikolay Advolodkin , CEO of Ultimate QA.

To join the thousands of people in the Test Automation University community on Slack, visit ( https://tauslacksignupapp.herokuapp.com/ ).

With more than 20 courses in its current curriculum and additional courses being added every couple of weeks, the growth of TAU seems to just be beginning. "The best part is that the growth of TAU is really exponential," said Jones. "As more students enroll, we will continue to create even more content to meet their needs -- which in turn will lead to more students and an even more vibrant community. We are incredibly excited about where this road will lead to."

To learn more about Test Automation University, visit ( https://testautomationu.com )

About Applitools

Applitools provides a state-of-the-art AI-powered end-to-end visual testing and monitoring platform for Developers, Test Automation, Manual QA, DevOps, and Digital Transformation teams. Our Visual AI technology transforms how organizations approach quality by ensuring web and mobile applications appear and operate exactly as designed across any device, browser, OS, or native application. Applitools is fast, quick to integrate with any DevOps environment, easy to use by anyone on the team, and scalable to any size organization looking to increase speed and quality with every release - an outcome necessary to compete in today's challenging business environment.

Hundreds of companies from a range of verticals, including Fortune 100 firms in software, banking, insurance, retail, and pharmaceuticals, use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to their customers. Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com .

