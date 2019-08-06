Teslin residents to benefit from four local infrastructure projects

TESLIN, YK, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in local infrastructure play a key role in ensuring Yukoners and their families have access to modern, reliable infrastructure that meets their unique needs.

Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable John Streicker, Yukon Minister of Community Services; and His Worship Gord Curran, Mayor of the Village of Teslin, today announced funding for four local infrastructure projects in Teslin.

The Teslin Tlingit Council will benefit from energy retrofits to their Administration, Justice and Finance buildings. The Village of Teslin will see the construction of a new public works storage facility, as well as energy retrofits to the Teslin Municipal Center.

Funding will also go towards a new fire hall, which will help provide emergency services to residents.

The Government of Canada is investing over $9.3 million in these projects through the Small Communities Fund. The Government of Yukon is contributing over $3.1 million to these projects.

Quotes

"Investments in public works and local infrastructure helps our communities provide efficient and reliable services for Yukoners. The projects will provide the residents of Teslin with modern facilities to provide a safer and more secure community. This is an excellent example of what Yukoners can do when we work together at all levels of government to build stronger, more self-sustaining communities."

Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Teslin is a great example of the First Nation and the Village working together to serve the community. I'm very excited to see that the buildings that offer some of the town's core public services are being upgraded for energy efficiency. Retrofits to both the Village of Teslin and the Teslin Tlingit Council public buildings will bring down energy costs, and a new fire hall and public works storage facility will help Teslin offer better public services to their citizens."

The Honourable John Streicker, Yukon Minister of Community Services

"The Small Communities Fund is an essential source of funds for small, rural communities like Teslin that lack the tax base to meet infrastructure demands. Our new fire hall is needed to meet additional regional responsibilities, and relocating the public works storage yard is a long-standing item from our Official Community Plan. We are also constantly trying to be more energy efficient; therefore, the funding for an energy retrofit to our municipal building is welcome. "

His Worship Gord Curran, Mayor of the Village of Teslin

"We, the Teslin Tlingit Council, believe in making our infrastructure as efficient and as green as possible. This funding contributes to our vision of governments working together for our future generations"

Naa Sháade Háni (Chief) Richard Sidney, Teslin Tlingit Council

Backgrounder



Teslin residents to benefit from four local infrastructure projects

Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support four public and local infrastructure improvement projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Territorial Funding Teslin Municipal Centre Green Energy Building Retrofits Building energy retrofits to the Village of Teslin Municipal Building, including envelope, mechanical and electrical systems. $975,000 $325,000 Teslin Fire Hall New fire hall and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) facility for Teslin $4,125,000 $1,375,000 Teslin Public Works Facilities Upgrades to Village of Teslin Public Works facilities, including construction of new Public Works storage facility and site works. $300,000 $100,000 Teslin Tlingit Council Public Building Green Energy Retrofits Building energy retrofits to Teslin Tlingit Council's Administration, Justice, Finance, Longhouse and Lands Buildings, including envelope, mechanical and electrical systems. $3,922,500 $1,307,500

