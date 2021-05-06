Tervita Corporation Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita" or the "Company") (TSX: TEV) announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021, each of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in its management information circular and proxy statement dated March 25, 2021 ("the Circular"), were elected as directors of Tervita.

The detailed results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Grant Billing

98,176,747

99.89%

104,804

0.11%

Michael Colodner

97,551,959

99.26%

729,592

0.74%

John Cooper

98,176,303

99.89%

105,248

0.11%

Allen Hagerman

98,176,591

99.89%

104,960

0.11%

Cameron Kramer

98,176,341

99.89%

105,210

0.11%

Gordon Pridham

98,175,213

99.89%

106,338

0.11%

Douglas Ramsay

97,554,076

99.26%

727,475

0.74%

Susan Riddell Rose

97,962,851

99.68%

318,700

0.32%

Jay Thornton

98,176,968

99.89%

104,583

0.11%

Kevin Walbridge

98,177,031

99.89%

104,520

0.11%

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results from all matters has been posted on SEDAR. The audio recording of the annual meeting of shareholders is available at www.tervita.com.

About Tervita
Tervita is a leading environmentally-focused waste service provider in Canada, providing a broad and integrated array of services and environmental management solutions for customers in the energy, industrial, and natural resource sectors, predominantly in Western Canada.

For over 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Our dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX as TEV. For more information, visit www.tervita.com.

