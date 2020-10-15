Tervita Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability Report

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita", the "Company") (TSX: TEV) announced today the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report focusing on key metrics and achievements from 2019, and laying the foundation for its sustainability strategy and commitments for the future.

"This report marks a milestone in our sustainability journey and commitment to increased transparency and accountability," says John Cooper, President & CEO. "Our commitment to sustainability is embedded in what we do and how we operate. For over 40 years we have been providing environmental and waste management solutions for our customers; helping them meet their sustainability goals, while delivering on ours.

"I am excited to share our 2019 achievements and where we see opportunities to continue to improve and further integrate sustainability elements into our long-term business strategy. This will provide value for our shareholders, customers, employees and communities where we operate. For Tervita, sustainability goes beyond metrics and numbers. It aligns with our values and how we operate as a company; because it is the right thing to do."

Key highlights of the 2019 report include:

Achieved Lost Time Injury Frequency of 0.00





Reduced fugitive emissions by 67% by implementing immediate corrective actions where possible





Returned 78% of water withdrawn to the watershed as part of our water management program





Implemented an Engaging Manager program to further develop and invest in our employees





Increased percent of women in leadership to 30%





Increased our year-over-year spending with Indigenous-owned businesses to $3.5 million





Contributed over $400,000 in donations and sponsorships in communities where we operate

A copy of the full report can be viewed on Tervita.com

About Tervita:

Tervita is one of the largest waste and environmentally focused service providers in Canada, providing a broad and integrated array of services and environmental management solutions for customers in the energy, industrial, and natural resource sectors, predominantly in Western Canada.

For over 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Our dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX as TEV. For

more information visit www.tervita.com.

