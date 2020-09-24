TerreStar Solutions Welcomes Throne Speech Commitment to Connect all Canadians

The 2020 Throne speech takes a solid step toward providing all Canadians with internet access – wherever they may be in Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - TerreStar Solutions Inc., welcomes the commitment made by the Government of Canada in the Speech from the Throne to ensure that all Canadians have access to high-speed internet, no matter where they live.

In the past six months, Canadian families have been forced to work from home, students have had to rely on remote teaching, retailers have had to offer online shopping. By recognizing that COVID-19 has forced businesses and employers to rethink their approach to work, looking to digital options, the Government is showing an understanding of the urgency to bridge the digital gap.

Too many businesses have not been able to keep up because they do not have a reliable internet connection. Too many entrepreneurs have issues accessing quality telecom infrastructures. They cannot be left behind.

"TerreStar wants Canadians to be connected to their world, wherever they may be in Canada", said Jacques Leduc, CEO of TerreStar Solutions Inc. "We welcome the Government's commitment to accelerate the deployment of the infrastructure needed to ensure that all Canadians have access to the internet. We are ready to help make that goal a reality".

TerreStar Solutions Inc. is licensed by Innovation, Science and Industry Canada to provide mobile satellite and cellular services to all Canadians, regardless of location. As part of its vision, TerreStar is committed to continue deploying integrated satellite and terrestrial mobile services across the country. TerreStar aims to deliver the future in telecommunication services; the most adaptable, economical and efficient mobile services to all Canadians. Strigo™, an all-Canadian satellite mobile solution, is part of it. Nobody is left alone in remote areas anymore.

