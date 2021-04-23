Terre Bleu Lavender Farm launches new Beyond the Yellow Door membership

"At Terre Bleu, joy is our everything and this year we're working hard to create more moments of it," says Ian Baird, CEO of Terre Bleu. "Terre Bleu Beyond the Yellow Door Collective is our family's way of creating a unique connection for fans of the farm. Coming out of what has been a very difficult year, it was important for us to be able to offer our members and fans something to truly look forward to. We set our Bleu bar very high, I think people will absolutely love the extra service, special events and one-of-a-kind experiences."

To kick off the Collective, all members will receive a Terre Bleu welcome box. Early members will also be invited to an immersive virtual kick-off event which will take guests on an experiential journey in the form of a cake-decorating workshop incorporating lavender and flowers grown on the farm. The event will be led by renowned baker Lindsay, The Flour Girl, who takes an artistic, one-of-a-kind approach to cake baking and decorating.

The membership will be available in tiers with both virtual and on-property options. Pricing will begin at $100 for the virtual-only experience, with full membership available at $200.

Depending on the tier selected, membership will include benefits such as; unlimited on-site visits, 15% off all Terre Bleu products, direct access to the Bleu Concierge to book tickets or organize picnics, a seasonal bouquet of flowers on the first visit to the farm, samples of select limited-edition collaborations, the opportunity to meet with owner Ian Baird for his BleuTalks series on bees and propagation, and an invitation to Olympic Mornings, a series of monthly yoga and bike rides with owner and former Olympian Isabelle Turcotte Baird.

There will also be an ongoing series of programming that will range from speaker series, workshops, and curated events featuring partnerships with great International and Canadian brands like the Breath of Bleu day of wellness with Hoame and Power Yoga Canada, natural perfumery workshops with Lohn, customized gelato using Terre Bleu's lavender with everyone's favourite Death in Venice, a virtual book launch and chat with a well known author, a pop-up fashion show with a fashion house among the lavender fields, a culinary experience with local celebrity gardeners and chefs, and other incredible performances.

The programming will be both on and off property which members will have first access to. More details can be found online at www.terrebleu.ca. Non-members will still have an opportunity to visit the farm and to purchase tickets for this programming a la carte, which will be announced throughout the season.

"Every season is a fresh reason to visit Terre Bleu," says Baird. "So welcome back, we've missed you."

About Terre Bleu; The story of Terre Bleu began when owners Ian and Isabelle Baird fell in love with a lavender farm while vacationing in Quebec. The two were awed by the spectacular fields of purple and the fragrant air that swirled all around, inspiring the techpreneur/biologist and Olympian/health professional duo to make a 180º change in their lives.

In 2011, the Bairds planted their first 10,000 lavender plants. After years of careful planning and cultivation, the farm opened to the visiting public in 2014. Today, the family-run business is the largest lavender farm in Ontario and is home to over 65,000 lavender plants and many other herbs and flowers spread over 200 acres and three farms. Terre Bleu welcomes visitors every summer to share how sustainable and organic farming can have a positive impact on the world in which we live. www.terrebleu.ca

SOURCE Terre Bleu Lavender Farm

For further information: Media Contact: Katherine Hamilton, [email protected]; or Adrienne Harry, [email protected]