TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Feb 11, 2025, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 11, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 13,873,942 common shares (representing 71.14% of the 19,501,433 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 9, 2025 (the "Circular") was elected.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Vote For
|
%
|
Withhold Vote
|
%
|
Charles Pellerin
|
10,751,285
|
79.61
|
2,753,651
|
20.39
|
Blair Cook
|
12,148,569
|
89.96
|
1,356,367
|
10.04
|
Dustin Haw
|
10,933,522
|
80.96
|
2,571,414
|
19.04
|
Dale H. Laniuk
|
10,758,911
|
79.67
|
2,746,025
|
20.33
|
Rocco Rossi
|
12,334,789
|
91.34
|
1,170,147
|
8.66
|
Mick MacBean
|
12,356,137
|
91.49
|
1,148,799
|
8.51
KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
13,857,504
|
99.88
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
16,438
|
0.12
|
Total
|
13,873,942
|
100.00
A resolution approving all unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Corporation's stock option plan until February 11, 2028 was approved.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
10,093,267
|
74.74
|
Votes AGAINST
|
3,411,669
|
25.26
|
Total
|
13,504,936
|
100.00
A resolution approving, ratifying and confirming the adoption of the Corporation's deferred share unit plan and the unallocated rights thereunder until February 11, 2028 was approved.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
11,769,683
|
87.15
|
Votes AGAINST
|
1,735,253
|
12.85
|
Total
|
13,504,936
|
100.00
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (450) 378-2334, [email protected]
