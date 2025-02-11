TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 11, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 13,873,942 common shares (representing 71.14% of the 19,501,433 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 9, 2025 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Charles Pellerin 10,751,285 79.61 2,753,651 20.39 Blair Cook 12,148,569 89.96 1,356,367 10.04 Dustin Haw 10,933,522 80.96 2,571,414 19.04 Dale H. Laniuk 10,758,911 79.67 2,746,025 20.33 Rocco Rossi 12,334,789 91.34 1,170,147 8.66 Mick MacBean 12,356,137 91.49 1,148,799 8.51

2. Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Corporation's auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 13,857,504 99.88 Votes WITHHELD 16,438 0.12 Total 13,873,942 100.00

3. Option Plan Resolution

A resolution approving all unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Corporation's stock option plan until February 11, 2028 was approved.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 10,093,267 74.74 Votes AGAINST 3,411,669 25.26 Total 13,504,936 100.00

4. DSU Plan Resolution

A resolution approving, ratifying and confirming the adoption of the Corporation's deferred share unit plan and the unallocated rights thereunder until February 11, 2028 was approved.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 11,769,683 87.15 Votes AGAINST 1,735,253 12.85 Total 13,504,936 100.00

