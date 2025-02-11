TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TerraVest Industries Inc.

Feb 11, 2025, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 11, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 13,873,942 common shares (representing 71.14% of the 19,501,433 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1.  Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 9, 2025 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee

Vote For

%

Withhold Vote

%

Charles Pellerin

10,751,285

79.61

2,753,651

20.39

Blair Cook

12,148,569

89.96

1,356,367

10.04

Dustin Haw

10,933,522

80.96

2,571,414

19.04

Dale H. Laniuk

10,758,911

79.67

2,746,025

20.33

Rocco Rossi

12,334,789

91.34

1,170,147

8.66

Mick MacBean

12,356,137

91.49

1,148,799

8.51
2.  Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Corporation's auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

13,857,504

99.88

Votes WITHHELD

16,438

0.12

Total

13,873,942

100.00
3.  Option Plan Resolution

A resolution approving all unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Corporation's stock option plan until February 11, 2028 was approved.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

10,093,267

74.74

Votes AGAINST

3,411,669

25.26

Total

13,504,936

100.00
4.  DSU Plan Resolution

A resolution approving, ratifying and confirming the adoption of the Corporation's deferred share unit plan and the unallocated rights thereunder until February 11, 2028 was approved.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

11,769,683

87.15

Votes AGAINST

1,735,253

12.85

Total

13,504,936

100.00

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (450) 378-2334, [email protected]

