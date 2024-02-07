TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Feb 07, 2024, 17:30 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 7, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,893,808 common shares (representing 65.66% of the 18,113,902 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 5, 2024 (the "Circular") was elected.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Vote For
|
%
|
Withhold Vote
|
%
|
Charles Pellerin
|
9,799,796
|
86.53
|
1,526,073
|
13.47
|
Blair Cook
|
10,438,780
|
92.17
|
887,089
|
7.83
|
Dale H. Laniuk
|
10,438,780
|
92.17
|
887,089
|
7.83
|
Dustin Haw
|
10,045,071
|
88.69
|
1,280,798
|
11.31
|
Rocco Rossi
|
10,413,797
|
91.95
|
912,072
|
8.05
|
Mick MacBean
|
10,438,780
|
92.17
|
887,089
|
7.83
2. Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Corporation's auditors
KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
11,862,168
|
99.73
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
31,640
|
0.27
|
Total
|
11,893,808
|
100.00
SOURCE TerraVest Industries Inc.
For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]
Share this article