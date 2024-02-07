TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 7, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,893,808 common shares (representing 65.66% of the 18,113,902 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 5, 2024 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Charles Pellerin 9,799,796 86.53 1,526,073 13.47 Blair Cook 10,438,780 92.17 887,089 7.83 Dale H. Laniuk 10,438,780 92.17 887,089 7.83 Dustin Haw 10,045,071 88.69 1,280,798 11.31 Rocco Rossi 10,413,797 91.95 912,072 8.05 Mick MacBean 10,438,780 92.17 887,089 7.83

2. Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Corporation's auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 11,862,168 99.73 Votes WITHHELD 31,640 0.27 Total 11,893,808 100.00

