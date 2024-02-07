TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TerraVest Industries Inc.

Feb 07, 2024, 17:30 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 7, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,893,808 common shares (representing 65.66% of the 18,113,902 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 5, 2024 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee

Vote For

%

Withhold Vote

%

Charles Pellerin

9,799,796

86.53

1,526,073

13.47

Blair Cook

10,438,780

92.17

887,089

7.83

Dale H. Laniuk

10,438,780

92.17

887,089

7.83

Dustin Haw

10,045,071

88.69

1,280,798

11.31

Rocco Rossi

10,413,797

91.95

912,072

8.05

Mick MacBean

10,438,780

92.17

887,089

7.83

2. Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Corporation's auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

11,862,168

99.73

Votes WITHHELD

31,640

0.27

Total

11,893,808

100.00

For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]

