TERRAVEST ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) ("TerraVest") is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillaume Cloutier as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cloutier assumes the CFO role from Marilyn Boucher.

"On behalf of the executive team and board of directors I would like to thank Ms. Boucher, who has been an integral part of the team and played an important role in our growth since she joined the company in 2017. Ms. Boucher has built a solid finance function for TerraVest and we will benefit from that for years to come. We wish her continued success in her future endeavors." said Dustin Haw CEO of TerraVest.

Mr. Cloutier is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience in finance, strategy and business transformation. He has held senior leadership positions in several industry-leading manufacturing businesses across North America.

"I would like to welcome Mr. Cloutier to the TerraVest team. He is a dynamic leader with deep expertise in finance and operations and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow TerraVest." said Dustin Haw, CEO of TerraVest.

