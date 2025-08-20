TERRAVEST ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR ITS COMMON SHARES

VEGREVILLE, AB, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. ("TerraVest" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TVK) announced today that it has received the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") for up to 1,558,516 of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the TSX.

Purchases under the Bid may commence on August 22, 2025 and will terminate on August 21, 2026 or on such earlier date as the Bid is complete. Purchases of Shares will be made either through the facilities of the TSX in accordance with its rules or through alternative Canadian trading systems.

The average daily trading volume of the Shares for the six calendar months ended July 31, 2025 ("ADTV") was 91,713 Shares. Subject to the TSX's block purchase exception, on any trading day, purchases under the Bid will not exceed 22,928 Shares. The price that the Corporation will pay for any Shares purchased under the Bid will be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase. Any Shares purchased by the Corporation will be cancelled.

As of August 8, 2025, there were 21,685,695 Shares issued and outstanding. The 1,558,516 Shares that may be repurchased under the Bid represent approximately 10% of the public float of Shares on August 8, 2025.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation has authorized the Bid because it believes that it is an efficient use of the Corporation's financial resources to purchase Shares when the market price of the Shares does not fully reflect their underlying value.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of TerraVest; statements related to the timing and quantity of any purchases of Shares under the Bid, our strategic direction and evaluation of the business segments and TerraVest as a whole; and other plans and objectives of or involving TerraVest. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "may" and "will" or similar terms or variations of these words. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward- looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Assumptions and analysis about the performance of TerraVest as a whole and its business segments, the markets in which the business segments compete and the prospects and values of the business segments are considered in setting the business plan for TerraVest, plans and/or ability to pay dividends, outlook for operations, financial position, results and cash flows, other plans and objectives and in making related forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, without limitation, demand for products and services of the business segments in respect of the Canadian and other markets in which the businesses are active will be stable, and that input costs to business segments do not vary significantly from levels experienced historically. Should any of these factors or assumptions vary, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

